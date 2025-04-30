First of May weather for Mallorca

A sunny first of May but still with a fair breeze. Temperatures forecast to reach 28C, but there is likely to be quite a contrast depending on area as there was on Wednesday. While there was a high of almost 27C in Andratx, it was just 19C in Portocolom on the other side of the island.

There could possibly be some rain over the following days, but this doesn't look to be threatening until - as the outlook currently stands - we get to Tuesday next week, when temperatures are due to fall several degrees and there will be a stiff breeze from the north-northeast. But there are a few days to go yet, so this could change.

Forecast for Thursday as of Wednesday 7pm (UV rating 8):

Alcudia (15C) 24C, moderate east breeze easing to gentle; humidity 60%. Three-day forecast - Fri: 25, Sat: 25, Sun: 26.

(15C) 24C, moderate east breeze easing to gentle; humidity 60%. - Fri: 25, Sat: 25, Sun: 26. Andratx (14C) 25C, fresh southeast breeze easing to moderate east; humidity 50%. Fri: 26, Sat: 25, Sun: 23.

(14C) 25C, fresh southeast breeze easing to moderate east; humidity 50%. Fri: 26, Sat: 25, Sun: 23. Binissalem (12C) 27C, moderate east breeze; humidity 45%. Fri: 28, Sat: 30, Sun: 26.

(12C) 27C, moderate east breeze; humidity 45%. Fri: 28, Sat: 30, Sun: 26. Deya (14C) 25C, strong southeast breeze easing to fresh; humidity 45%. Fri: 26, Sat: 26, Sun: 23.

(14C) 25C, strong southeast breeze easing to fresh; humidity 45%. Fri: 26, Sat: 26, Sun: 23. Palma (15C) 28C, moderate east breeze; humidity 45%. Fri: 28, Sat: 28, Sun: 25.

(15C) 28C, moderate east breeze; humidity 45%. Fri: 28, Sat: 28, Sun: 25. Pollensa (14C) 26C, moderate southeast breeze; humidity 60%. Fri: 27, Sat: 28, Sun: 27.

(14C) 26C, moderate southeast breeze; humidity 60%. Fri: 27, Sat: 28, Sun: 27. Porreres (13C) 25C, fresh east breeze easing to moderate; humidity 55%. Fri: 26, Sat: 29, Sun: 26.

(13C) 25C, fresh east breeze easing to moderate; humidity 55%. Fri: 26, Sat: 29, Sun: 26. Sant Llorenç (14C) 23C, fresh east breeze easing to moderate; humidity 60%. Fri: 24, Sat: 25, Sun: 27.

(14C) 23C, fresh east breeze easing to moderate; humidity 60%. Fri: 24, Sat: 25, Sun: 27. Santanyi (14C) 23C, fresh east breeze; humidity 60%. Fri: 24, Sat: 26, Sun: 23.

(14C) 23C, fresh east breeze; humidity 60%. Fri: 24, Sat: 26, Sun: 23. Sineu (14C) 25C, fresh southeast breeze easing to moderate east; humidity 55%. Fri: 26, Sat: 28, Sun: 25.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38; strong to 49.

Wednesday summary as of 7pm - Highs of 26.8 Sant Elm, 25.5 Palma Port, 25.2 Palma Airport, 25.0 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 24.9 Llucmajor, 24.8 Binissalem, 24.5 Palma University, Puerto Soller, 24.0 Porreres; Lows of 8.9 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 11.6 Palma University, 12.4 Sineu, 12.5 Petra, 12.6 Lluc; Gusts of 64 km/h Serra Alfabia, 54 Palma Airport.