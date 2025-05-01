Friday weather in Mallorca

Thursday was one of those days. The sun was out but there was greyness. It was a dust cloud, and there may be a repeat on Friday, when there is quite a high probability of rain in the morning. And that could mean muddy rain.

Regardless of any dust, weather stations are indicating a cloudy morning, with the possibility of a thunderstorm in the north of the island. Sunny in the afternoon with some high cloud.

For Saturday morning there is also a fairly high risk of some rain. The rest of the weekend looks as if it will be fine and mostly sunny, the predicted high on Saturday having now come down from the previous 30C.

Forecast for Friday as of Thursday 5.30pm (UV rating 8):

Alcudia (15C) 25C, gentle southeast-south breeze; humidity 60%. Three-day forecast - Sat: 26, Sun: 25, Mon: 24.

Andratx (15C) 26C, moderate east breeze; humidity 50%. Sat: 24, Sun: 23, Mon: 23.

Binissalem (14C) 28C, gentle east breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 45%. Sat: 28, Sun: 26, Mon: 25.

Deya (15C) 27C, moderate southeast breeze increasing to fresh; humidity 45%. Sat: 24, Sun: 23, Mon: 21.

Palma (16C) 28C, gentle east breeze; humidity 45%. Sat: 26, Sun: 25, Mon: 24.

Pollensa (11C) 24C, moderate southeast-south breeze; humidity 60%. Sat: 28, Sun: 27, Mon: 25.

Porreres (13C) 27C, moderate east breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Sat: 27, Sun: 25, Mon: 25.

Sant Llorenç (15C) 24C, moderate southeast breeze easing to gentle; humidity 65%. Sat: 28, Sun: 26, Mon: 24.

Santanyi (15C) 24C, moderate east breeze; humidity 60%. Sat: 24, Sun: 23, Mon: 23.

Sineu (14C) 26C, moderate southeast breeze; humidity 55%. Sat: 27, Sun: 25, Mon: 25.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38.

Thursday summary as of 5.30pm - Highs of 27.8 Sant Elm, 27.0 Banyalbufar, 26.8 Palma Airport, 26.6 Binissalem, 26.4 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 26.3 Palma University, 26.2 Palma Port, 25.9 Pollensa, Puerto Soller, 25.3 Santa Maria, 25.2 Llucmajor, 25.1 Porreres, 25.0 Muro; Lows of 12.0 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 13.4 Sineu, 13.5 Petra, 14.0 Pollensa, Sa Pobla; Gusts of 67 km/h Banyalbufar, 65 Serra Alfabia, 53 Puerto Soller.