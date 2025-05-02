Saturday weather in Mallorca

The dust cloud on Friday, which combined with actual cloud, is expected to persist on Saturday. Rain and thunderstorms are possible overnight and into the morning, and so there may be muddy rain in areas. The cloud is due to lift by the afternoon, though it may continue in parts of the interior and the southwest. Another warm day with an anticipated high of 28C.

The skies should be much clearer on Sunday as the dust is forecast to be pushed away by westerly breezes.

The current outlook for next week points to a notable fall in temperatures on Tuesday, when there is a very high probability of rain. For other days up to Thursday there is a risk of the occasional shower.

Forecast for Saturday as of Friday 4.30pm (UV rating 8):

Alcudia (16C) 26C, light south breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Sun: 26, Mon: 23, Tue: 20.

Andratx (15C) 23C, light west breeze backing southeast; humidity 60%. Sun: 23, Mon: 23, Tue: 20.

Binissalem (15C) 27C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 40%. Sun: 26, Mon: 25, Tue: 19.

Deya (15C) 24C, gentle west breeze easing to calm; humidity 50%. Sun: 23, Mon: 22, Tue: 18.

Palma (17C) 25C, light southwest breeze; humidity 45%. Sun: 23, Mon: 24, Tue: 21.

Pollensa (16C) 28C, light south breeze easing to calm; humidity 50%. Sun: 27, Mon: 24, Tue: 20.

Porreres (14C) 26C, light southwest breeze; humidity 50%. Sun: 25, Mon: 24, Tue: 20.

Sant Llorenç (15C) 27C, light south breeze; humidity 50%. Sun: 26, Mon: 24, Tue: 19.

Santanyi (15C) 24C, calm; humidity 70%. Sun: 23, Mon: 23, Tue: 21.

Sineu (15C) 26C, light south-southwest breeze; humidity 45%. Sun: 25, Mon: 24, Tue: 18.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19.

Friday summary as of 4.30pm - Highs of 28.3 Puerto Soller, 27.9 Banyalbufar, 27.4 Sant Elm, 26.6 Palma Port, 26.1 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 25.9 Palma Airport, 25.3 Binissalem, 24.9 Llucmajor, 24.8 Santa Maria, 24.3 Porreres, 24.2 Muro, 24.0 Lluc; Lows of 12.2 Petra, 12.9 Manacor, 13.0 Arta, 13.1 Palma University, 13.4 Sa Pobla; Gusts of 62 km/h Banyalbufar, 54 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola); Rainfall of 0.2 litres per square metre Manacor.