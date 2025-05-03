Sunday weather in Mallorca

A high of 30C on Saturday had been forecast earlier in the week, and 30C was reached, if only in Pollensa. There was a good deal of thunderstorm activity in the early hours of Saturday. This was in the eastern half of the island. Rain wasn't that heavy.

Sunday is expected to be generally sunny. The dust cloud should have cleared. Some pockets of regular cloud here or there and temperatures down somewhat as African air is pushed away.

The outlook for the week at present shows a risk of rain on Monday afternoon, with this risk remaining until at least Friday. Tuesday is still expected to bring a drop in temperatures and the greatest likelihood of rain, plus thunderstorms. The temperatures will then rise, a high of 27C on Friday currently being forecast.

Forecast for Sunday as of Saturday 5.30pm (UV rating 7):

Alcudia (15C) 26C, light northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 50%. Three-day forecast - Mon: 23, Tue: 21, Wed: 22.

(15C) 26C, light northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 50%. - Mon: 23, Tue: 21, Wed: 22. Andratx (16C) 22C, gentle west breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 60%. Mon: 22, Tue: 19, Wed: 20.

(16C) 22C, gentle west breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 60%. Mon: 22, Tue: 19, Wed: 20. Binissalem (13C) 26C, gentle southwest breeze; humidity 45%. Mon: 25, Tue: 22, Wed: 23.

(13C) 26C, gentle southwest breeze; humidity 45%. Mon: 25, Tue: 22, Wed: 23. Deya (14C) 23C, light west-southwest breeze; humidity 45%. Mon: 22, Tue: 18, Wed: 21.

(14C) 23C, light west-southwest breeze; humidity 45%. Mon: 22, Tue: 18, Wed: 21. Palma (16C) 25C, moderate south-southwest breeze; humidity 50%. Mon: 24, Tue: 21, Wed: 23.

(16C) 25C, moderate south-southwest breeze; humidity 50%. Mon: 24, Tue: 21, Wed: 23. Pollensa (14C) 27C, gentle northwest-west breeze; humidity 40%. Mon: 24, Tue: 21, Wed: 23.

(14C) 27C, gentle northwest-west breeze; humidity 40%. Mon: 24, Tue: 21, Wed: 23. Porreres (14C) 26C, moderate southwest breeze veering west; humidity 45%. Mon: 24, Tue: 23, Wed: 23.

(14C) 26C, moderate southwest breeze veering west; humidity 45%. Mon: 24, Tue: 23, Wed: 23. Sant Llorenç (14C) 27C, moderate southwest breeze veering west; humidity 40%. Mon: 24, Tue: 21, Wed: 22.

(14C) 27C, moderate southwest breeze veering west; humidity 40%. Mon: 24, Tue: 21, Wed: 22. Santanyi (14C) 24C, moderate southwest breeze; humidity 55%. Mon: 23, Tue: 22, Wed: 21.

(14C) 24C, moderate southwest breeze; humidity 55%. Mon: 23, Tue: 22, Wed: 21. Sineu (14C) 26C, moderate west breeze; humidity 50%. Mon: 24, Tue: 22, Wed: 23.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Saturday summary as of 5.30pm - Highs of 30.1 Pollensa, 28.6 Binissalem, 28.4 Muro, 27.9 Sa Pobla, 27.8 Puerto Pollensa, 26.9 Santa Maria, 26.8 Puerto Soller, 26.7 Palma University, 26.5 Sant Elm, 26.2 Son Bonet (Marratxi), Sineu; Lows of 14.4 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), Son Torrella (Escorca), 15.3 Arta, 15.7 Son Servera; Gusts of 73 km/h Manacor, 63 Puerto Soller, 60 Serra Alfabia, 58 Santanyi; Rainfall of 7.4 litres per square metre Santanyi, 5.6 Salines Llevant (Campos), 4.4 Portocolom, 4.2 Arta, Porreres.