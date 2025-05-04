Monday weather in Mallorca

Sunny with cloudy spells on Monday. A slight risk of a drop of rain; this will increase by the evening when there is a chance of thunderstorms, especially in northern areas. On Tuesday morning there is a high probability of rain and more thunderstorms.

Wednesday looks as if it will be decent, with a risk of showers returning on Thursday and Friday.

Forecast for Monday as of Sunday 6pm (UV rating 7)

Alcudia (14C) 23C, moderate west breeze easing to gentle southwest; humidity 45%. Three-day forecast - Tue: 21, Wed: 22, Thu: 22.

(14C) 23C, moderate west breeze easing to gentle southwest; humidity 45%. - Tue: 21, Wed: 22, Thu: 22. Andratx (16C) 22C, gentle west breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Tue: 20, Wed: 21, Thu: 21.

(16C) 22C, gentle west breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Tue: 20, Wed: 21, Thu: 21. Binissalem (12C) 25C, moderate west breeze backing southwest; humidity 35%. Tue: 21, Wed: 23, Thu: 23.

(12C) 25C, moderate west breeze backing southwest; humidity 35%. Tue: 21, Wed: 23, Thu: 23. Deya (13C) 22C, light west-southwest breeze; humidity 45%. Tue: 18, Wed: 20, Thu: 21.

(13C) 22C, light west-southwest breeze; humidity 45%. Tue: 18, Wed: 20, Thu: 21. Palma (15C) 23C, gentle northwest breeze backing southwest; humidity 35%. Tue: 23, Wed: 22, Thu: 23.

(15C) 23C, gentle northwest breeze backing southwest; humidity 35%. Tue: 23, Wed: 22, Thu: 23. Pollensa (13C) 25C, moderate west breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Tue: 22, Wed: 23, Thu: 23.

(13C) 25C, moderate west breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Tue: 22, Wed: 23, Thu: 23. Porreres (13C) 24C, moderate west breeze; humidity 40%. Tue: 23, Wed: 24, Thu: 24.

(13C) 24C, moderate west breeze; humidity 40%. Tue: 23, Wed: 24, Thu: 24. Sant Llorenç (13C) 24C, moderate west breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 40%. Tue: 21, Wed: 22, Thu: 22.

(13C) 24C, moderate west breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 40%. Tue: 21, Wed: 22, Thu: 22. Santanyi (14C) 22C, moderate southwest breeze veering west; humidity 50%. Tue: 22, Wed: 22, Thu: 22.

(14C) 22C, moderate southwest breeze veering west; humidity 50%. Tue: 22, Wed: 22, Thu: 22. Sineu (12C) 24C, moderate west breeze; humidity 40%. Tue: 22, Wed: 23, Thu: 22.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19, moderate to 28.

Sunday summary as of 6pm - Highs of 27.7 Binissalem, 26.5 Santa Maria, Son Bonet (Marratxi), 26.3 Petra, 26.1 Palma University, 26.0 Puerto Pollensa, 25.7 Manacor, Pollensa, 25.6 Sineu, 25.2 Palma Port, Porreres; Lows of 9.0 Son Torrella (Escorca), 12.3 Lluc, 12.5 Palma University, 13.4 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola); Gust of 54 km/h Palma Airport; Rainfall of 0.2 litres per square metre Muro.