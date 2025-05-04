Monday weather in Mallorca

Bit of a mixed bag this week

Puerto Soller, Mallorca

Puerto Soller. Fine for much of the day with some cloud that is expected to build up in the late afternoon and perhaps bring a drop of rain. A high of 25C forecast for Soller. | Javier Furones

Sunny with cloudy spells on Monday. A slight risk of a drop of rain; this will increase by the evening when there is a chance of thunderstorms, especially in northern areas. On Tuesday morning there is a high probability of rain and more thunderstorms.

Wednesday looks as if it will be decent, with a risk of showers returning on Thursday and Friday.

Forecast for Monday as of Sunday 6pm (UV rating 7)

  • Alcudia (14C) 23C, moderate west breeze easing to gentle southwest; humidity 45%. Three-day forecast - Tue: 21, Wed: 22, Thu: 22.
  • Andratx (16C) 22C, gentle west breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Tue: 20, Wed: 21, Thu: 21.
  • Binissalem (12C) 25C, moderate west breeze backing southwest; humidity 35%. Tue: 21, Wed: 23, Thu: 23.
  • Deya (13C) 22C, light west-southwest breeze; humidity 45%. Tue: 18, Wed: 20, Thu: 21.
  • Palma (15C) 23C, gentle northwest breeze backing southwest; humidity 35%. Tue: 23, Wed: 22, Thu: 23.
  • Pollensa (13C) 25C, moderate west breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Tue: 22, Wed: 23, Thu: 23.
  • Porreres (13C) 24C, moderate west breeze; humidity 40%. Tue: 23, Wed: 24, Thu: 24.
  • Sant Llorenç (13C) 24C, moderate west breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 40%. Tue: 21, Wed: 22, Thu: 22.
  • Santanyi (14C) 22C, moderate southwest breeze veering west; humidity 50%. Tue: 22, Wed: 22, Thu: 22.
  • Sineu (12C) 24C, moderate west breeze; humidity 40%. Tue: 22, Wed: 23, Thu: 22.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19, moderate to 28.

Sunday summary as of 6pm - Highs of 27.7 Binissalem, 26.5 Santa Maria, Son Bonet (Marratxi), 26.3 Petra, 26.1 Palma University, 26.0 Puerto Pollensa, 25.7 Manacor, Pollensa, 25.6 Sineu, 25.2 Palma Port, Porreres; Lows of 9.0 Son Torrella (Escorca), 12.3 Lluc, 12.5 Palma University, 13.4 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola); Gust of 54 km/h Palma Airport; Rainfall of 0.2 litres per square metre Muro.

