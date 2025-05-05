Tuesday weather in Mallorca

The forecast is for cloud, rain and thunderstorms for Tuesday morning, with some improvement later in the day. Aemet notes that there will be "atmospheric instability" from midnight Monday. There are no alerts for bad weather.

The outlook for the week continues to be rather unsettled with rain possible every day. Weather stations at present suggest there will be thunderstorms on Thursday evening. This could of course change, but the general pattern over the next few days is for a mix of sunny and cloudy spells. Temperatures are expected to rise at the weekend.

Forecast for Tuesday as of Monday 5pm (UV rating 7):

Alcudia (13C) 20C, light northeast breeze veering east; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Wed: 21, Thu: 23, Fri: 22.

(13C) 20C, light northeast breeze veering east; humidity 55%. - Wed: 21, Thu: 23, Fri: 22. Andratx (14C) 20C, light southwest breeze veering west; humidity 55%. Wed: 20, Thu: 21, Fri: 21.

(14C) 20C, light southwest breeze veering west; humidity 55%. Wed: 20, Thu: 21, Fri: 21. Binissalem (9C) 22C, light northeast breeze increasing to gentle; humidity 55%. Wed: 23, Thu: 24, Fri: 23.

(9C) 22C, light northeast breeze increasing to gentle; humidity 55%. Wed: 23, Thu: 24, Fri: 23. Deya (11C) 19C, light west breeze easing to calm; humidity 45%. Wed: 20, Thu: 21, Fri: 21.

(11C) 19C, light west breeze easing to calm; humidity 45%. Wed: 20, Thu: 21, Fri: 21. Palma (14C) 23C, calm increasing to moderate northeast breeze; humidity 30%. Wed: 22, Thu: 23, Fri: 22.

(14C) 23C, calm increasing to moderate northeast breeze; humidity 30%. Wed: 22, Thu: 23, Fri: 22. Pollensa (11C) 22C, light east breeze; humidity 55%. Wed: 22, Thu: 24, Fri: 23.

(11C) 22C, light east breeze; humidity 55%. Wed: 22, Thu: 24, Fri: 23. Porreres (9C) 21C, light northeast breeze increasing to gentle southeast; humidity 70%. Wed: 23, Thu: 23, Fri: 23.

(9C) 21C, light northeast breeze increasing to gentle southeast; humidity 70%. Wed: 23, Thu: 23, Fri: 23. Sant Llorenç (11C) 20C, light northeast breeze veering east; humidity 65%. Wed: 21, Thu: 22, Fri: 23.

(11C) 20C, light northeast breeze veering east; humidity 65%. Wed: 21, Thu: 22, Fri: 23. Santanyi (12C) 20C, light south breeze veering southwest; humidity 65%. Wed: 21, Thu: 21, Fri: 21.

(12C) 20C, light south breeze veering southwest; humidity 65%. Wed: 21, Thu: 21, Fri: 21. Sineu (10C) 20C, light northeast breeze increasing to gentle southeast; humidity 70%. Wed: 22, Thu: 22, Fri: 22.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Monday summary as of 5pm - Highs of 25.6 Petra, 25.5 Puerto Pollensa, 25.1 Pollensa, 25.0 Binissalem, 24.9 Sa Pobla, 24.8 Muro, 24.5 Llucmajor, 24.4 Palma University, 24.2 Santa Maria, Son Servera, 24.1 Manacor, 24.0 Capdepera; Lows of 10.9 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), Son Torrella (Escorca), 12.4 Lluc, 12.6 Binissalem, Palma University; Gusts of 80 km/h Serra Alfabia, 50 Banyalbufar; Rainfall of 0.4 litres per square metre Arta.