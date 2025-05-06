A miserable May for Mallorca

Mallorca is facing unsettled weather for the next 10 days according to the deputy spokesperson for the Balearic branch of the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet), Miquel Gili. He also stressed that the rain will be heaviest until Friday morning and that alerts cannot be ruled out. The weather forecast for Mallorca for Wednesday, 7 May, is for partly cloudy skies increasing during the morning to cloudy with the possibility of light, isolated and occasional showers in the afternoon. Night-time temperatures will drop, while daytime temperatures will remain unchanged or rise slightly. The wind will be light, predominantly from the east with coastal breezes in the afternoon.

The deputy spokesperson for Aemet has forecast that on Thursday cloudy intervals are expected with occasional rain and showers, more likely in the afternoon or evening. Temperatures will be similar or may rise slightly. The wind will blow lightly from the east with coastal breezes in the afternoon.

Gili stressed that on Friday, cloudy skies are expected with occasional rain or showers, tending to become partly cloudy in the morning with some clouds developing during the day, which may bring occasional showers, mainly in the northern interior of Mallorca. Temperatures will remain unchanged or rise slightly. The wind will be light and variable, tending to southerly in the afternoon.

Although there is still some time to go, weather models suggest that the weather will be unstable for the next 10 days. In relation to this, he pointed out that this is normal for this time of year, as we are in spring.

Travellers in Spain have been warned of rain and thunderstorms across a large part of the country with authorities forced to issue yellow and amber weather warnings. This will likely cause panic among British tourists who have planned a Spanish holiday. The wet weather will sweep across the country as temperatures drop in marked contrast to the unseasonable high temperatures seen across large parts of the UK.