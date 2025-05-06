Your Wednesday weather forecast for Mallorca - unsettled
Hailstorm blankets Manacor white
Conditions will continue unsettled on Wednesday in much of Mallorca. Yesterday, Tuesday, a hailstorm covered Manacor in a blanket of white. The deputy spokesperson for the Balearic branch of the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet), Miguel Gili, explained that ‘the storms in the early hours of Tuesday morning brought hail, which was heavy in some places, but small or moderate in size, measuring 0.5 to 1 centimetre in the south and east of Mallorca’.
