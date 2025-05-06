Your Wednesday weather forecast for Mallorca - unsettled

Conditions will continue unsettled on Wednesday in much of Mallorca. Yesterday, Tuesday, a hailstorm covered Manacor in a blanket of white. The deputy spokesperson for the Balearic branch of the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet), Miguel Gili, explained that ‘the storms in the early hours of Tuesday morning brought hail, which was heavy in some places, but small or moderate in size, measuring 0.5 to 1 centimetre in the south and east of Mallorca’.

Gili reported that on the morning of 6 May, showers had occurred in several areas of Mallorca. 24 litres of water per square metre were recorded in Santanyí, while 20 litres were recorded in Manacor and Escorca, 15 litres in Puerto Soller and 14 litres in Llucmajor.

So, on Wednesday, 7 May, clear skies are expected becoming cloudy during the morning, with the possibility of some light, isolated and occasional rain in the afternoon. Night-time temperatures will fall, while daytime temperatures will remain unchanged or rise slightly. The wind will be light, mainly from the east with coastal breezes in the afternoon. The deputy spokesperson for the AEMET in the Balearics has forecast that over the next 10 days, the weather is expected to be unstable in Mallorca, with rain most likely until next Friday, 9 May.