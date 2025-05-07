Thursday weather in Mallorca

A mix of sunny and cloudy spells on Thursday, a risk of rain increasing later in the day, when there could be thunderstorms in parts of the island. A high of around 23C.

Friday at present looks as if it will be cloudier, especially in the morning; thunderstorms also possible.

The outlook suggests that Saturday will be the best day over a period at least until the middle of next week that continues to show the threat of occasional rain. Temperatures expected to rise a touch over the weekend.

Forecast for Thursday as of Wednesday 7pm (UV rating 7):

Alcudia (13C) 22C, moderate east breeze veering south; humidity 50%. Three-day forecast - Fri: 23, Sat: 24, Sun: 23.

Andratx (15C) 21C, light south breeze increasing to gentle; humidity 40%. Fri: 21, Sat: 22, Sun: 22.

Binissalem (10C) 23C, light south breeze increasing to moderate; humidity 40%. Fri: 23, Sat: 25, Sun: 26.

Deya (12C) 21C, light north breeze switching south; humidity 60%. Fri: 21, Sat: 23, Sun: 22.

Palma (14C) 23C, gentle southwest breeze increasing to moderate south; humidity 40%. Fri: 23, Sat: 24, Sun: 25.

Pollensa (12C) 23C, light east breeze veering south; humidity 55%. Fri: 24, Sat: 26, Sun: 25.

Porreres (10C) 23C, light southeast breeze increasing to moderate south; humidity 40%. Fri: 22, Sat: 24, Sun: 26.

Sant Llorenç (11C) 22C, gentle southeast breeze increasing to moderate south; humidity 45%. Fri: 22, Sat: 23, Sun: 25.

Santanyi (12C) 21C, moderate southeast breeze veering south; humidity 40%. Fri: 21, Sat: 22, Sun: 24.

Sineu (10C) 23C, light southeast breeze increasing to moderate south; humidity 40%. Fri: 22, Sat: 24, Sun: 25.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Wednesday summary as of 7pm - Highs of 23.7 Palma University, 22.4 Binissalem, 22.2 Porreres, Salines Llevant (Campos), 22.1 Palma Airport, 21.9 Llucmajor, Puerto Pollensa, 21.8 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 21.5 Santa Maria, 21.4 Palma Port, Sant Elm, 21.2 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), Capdepera, Pollensa, 21.1 Petra, 21.0 Arta; Lows of 3.7 Son Torrella (Escorca), 6.5 Lluc, 6.8 Binissalem, 7.2 Palma University, 7.6 Petra; Rainfall of 0.6 litres per square metre Binissalem, 0.2 Pollensa, Porreres, Son Torrella.