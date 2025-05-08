Friday weather in Mallorca - Yellow and amber alerts

We have bad weather alerts as follows for Friday:

Amber for heavy rain (up to 40 litres per square metre in one hour) - south and east Mallorca from midnight Thursday to 8am Friday.

Yellow for heavy rain (up to 20/30 litres per square metre in one hour) - Tramuntana from midnight to 8am; interior and north/northeast from midnight to 8am and from noon to 7pm.

Yellow for thunderstorms - south, east and Tramuntana from midnight to 8am; interior and north/northeast from midnight to 8am and from noon to 7pm.

A mostly cloudy day is forecast until the afternoon when there should be some prolonged sunny spells in areas.

Saturday's forecast looks ok, sunny with some cloudy spells and only a low risk of rain. On Sunday, thunderstorms are again possible.

Forecast for Friday as of Thursday 6pm (UV rating 7):

Alcudia (13C) 22C, moderate southeast breeze easing to light; humidity 65%. Three-day forecast - Sat: 23, Sun: 23, Mon: 22.

(13C) 22C, moderate southeast breeze easing to light; humidity 65%. - Sat: 23, Sun: 23, Mon: 22. Andratx (15C) 21C, light southwest breeze backing south; humidity 70%. Sat: 23, Sun: 23, Mon: 23.

(15C) 21C, light southwest breeze backing south; humidity 70%. Sat: 23, Sun: 23, Mon: 23. Binissalem (11C) 23C, calm increasing to gentle southwest breeze; humidity 60%. Sat: 25, Sun: 25, Mon: 24.

(11C) 23C, calm increasing to gentle southwest breeze; humidity 60%. Sat: 25, Sun: 25, Mon: 24. Deya (12C) 21C, calm; humidity 60%. Sat: 23, Sun: 23, Mon: 22.

(12C) 21C, calm; humidity 60%. Sat: 23, Sun: 23, Mon: 22. Palma (14C) 23C, gentle south breeze easing to light; humidity 60%. Sat: 24, Sun: 25, Mon: 24.

(14C) 23C, gentle south breeze easing to light; humidity 60%. Sat: 24, Sun: 25, Mon: 24. Pollensa (12C) 24C, gentle east breeze easing to calm; humidity 65%. Sat: 25, Sun: 25, Mon: 23.

(12C) 24C, gentle east breeze easing to calm; humidity 65%. Sat: 25, Sun: 25, Mon: 23. Porreres (12C) 22C, moderate south breeze easing to gentle southwest; humidity 60%. Sat: 23, Sun: 26, Mon: 24.

(12C) 22C, moderate south breeze easing to gentle southwest; humidity 60%. Sat: 23, Sun: 26, Mon: 24. Sant Llorenç (12C) 21C, moderate southeast breeze easing to gentle south; humidity 65%. Sat: 22, Sun: 24, Mon: 23.

(12C) 21C, moderate southeast breeze easing to gentle south; humidity 65%. Sat: 22, Sun: 24, Mon: 23. Santanyi (13C) 21C, gentle south breeze easing to light; humidity 65%. Sat: 22, Sun: 24, Mon: 23.

(13C) 21C, gentle south breeze easing to light; humidity 65%. Sat: 22, Sun: 24, Mon: 23. Sineu (12C) 21C, gentle south breeze veering southwest; humidity 65%. Sat: 23, Sun: 24, Mon: 22.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Thursday summary as of 6pm - Highs of 23.7 Llucmajor, Porreres, 23.4 Santa Maria, 23.3 Palma University, 23.0 Sant Elm, 22.9 Arta, 22.6 Capdepera, Petra, 22.4 Colonia Sant Pere, 22.3 Puerto Pollensa, 22.0 Pollensa, Son Bonet (Marratxi); Lows of 5.7 Son Torrella (Escorca), 8.2 Binissalem, 8.9 Lluc, 9.1 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 9.4 Sineu; Rainfall of 0.4 litres per square metre Sineu.