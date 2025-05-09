Saturday forecast for Mallorca - Unsettled weather set to continue for several days

Aemet's alerts for rain and thunderstorms on Friday were reasonably accurate. An amber alert was issued for the interior, east, north and northeast for a time in the afternoon, there previously having been a yellow. There was particularly heavy rain in the Petra area, as can be seen below. Few parts of the island escaped with no rain or only a small amount. It could be that up to around 100 litres per square metre fell in Cala d'Or, but that was an unofficial figure; those below are from official Aemet weather stations.

Fairly cloudy on Saturday, with a risk of rain mainly in central and eastern areas in the afternoon. The best of the sun is expected in the Tramuntana and southwest. Those taking part in the Ironman 70.3, based in Puerto Alcudia, won't be affected by high temperatures. No thunderstorms are forecast, which will be a relief. But thunderstorms are predicted on Sunday, when there is a generally high probability of rain but also a good deal of sun.

The unsettled pattern is due to continue into next week, with Wednesday and Thursday at present looking as though they will bring the poorest conditions in terms of cloud and rain.

Forecast for Saturday as of Friday 6.30pm (UV rating 7):

Alcudia (14C) 24C, moderate southeast breeze easing to light; humidity 60%. Three-day forecast - Sun: 24, Mon: 22, Tue: 24.

Andratx (16C) 23C, moderate southeast breeze easing to light; humidity 60%. Sun: 22, Mon: 23, Tue: 23.

Binissalem (11C) 24C, gentle east breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Sun: 24, Mon: 24, Tue: 25.

Deya (13C) 22C, light southeast breeze backing east; humidity 55%. Sun: 22, Mon: 22, Tue: 23.

Palma (14C) 24C, moderate southeast breeze easing to light east; humidity 50%. Sun: 23, Mon: 25, Tue: 24.

Pollensa (13C) 25C, moderate southeast breeze easing to gentle; humidity 60%. Sun: 25, Mon: 24, Tue: 25.

Porreres (12C) 23C, moderate east breeze easing to gentle southeast; humidity 60%. Sun: 25, Mon: 24, Tue: 25.

Sant Llorenç (13C) 22C, moderate southeast breeze; humidity 70%. Sun: 24, Mon: 23, Tue: 23.

Santanyi (14C) 22C, moderate east breeze; humidity 65%. Sun: 23, Mon: 23, Tue: 23.

Sineu (12C) 22C, moderate southeast breeze easing to gentle; humidity 60%. Sun: 24, Mon: 23, Tue: 24.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Friday summary as of 6.30pm - Highs of 23.3 Llucmajor, 23.1 Pollensa, 22.8 Puerto Pollensa, 22.6 Palma University, 22.5 Porreres, 22.4 Santa Maria, 22.3 Sant Elm, Son Bonet (Marratxi), 21.9 Palma Airport, 21.7 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 21.6 Arta, 21.4 Santanyi, 21.3 Capdepera, Colonia Sant Pere, Petra, 21.1 Salines Llevant (Campos), 21.0 Son Servera; Lows of 9.5 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 9.8 Son Torrella (Escorca), 11.7 Lluc; Gust of 54 km/h Petra; Rainfall of 69.4 litres per square metre Petra, 34.5 Serra Alfabia, 29.0 Portocolom, 25.0 Sa Pobla, 24.7 Palma Port, 22.8 Palma University, 21.2 Pollensa, 19.6 Manacor, 18.6 Arta, 18.4 Puerto Pollensa.