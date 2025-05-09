Torrential rain turns sea brown in Cala d'Or

A massive downpour on Friday caused various incidents in Santanyi, especially in and around Cala d'Or, where sand was washed away and turned the sea brown. The sand will need to be replaced.

The red flag was raised on Cala Gran beach for the whole day. There was some damage as well, such as to the beach walkway. Cala Esmeralda was also affected but not as severely.

At a school, the playground and some classrooms were flooded.

An unofficial estimate as to rainfall was between 70 and 100 litres per square metre within a short period.

Rain radar at 11.30am; the rain pushed south. @AEMET_Baleares

In the afternoon, Aemet issued an amber alert for the east as well as the interior and north/northeast, there having previously been a yellow alert for heavy rain but not in the east of Mallorca.