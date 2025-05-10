Sunday weather in Mallorca - Another warning for heavy rain

Expected to be generally cloudy on Sunday with a risk of rain and thunderstorms for much of the island. Aemet is indicating that the southwest of Mallorca should be brightest by the afternoon and that cloud will mostly lift by the late afternoon. There is though a yellow alert for heavy rain and thunderstorms from 12 noon to 8pm for the north/northeast of Mallorca - rainfall up to 20 litres per square metre in one hour; a possibility that this alert could be extended.
The outlook for the week remains unaltered; still unsettled and with temperatures forecast to drop a touch midweek.
Forecast for Sunday as of Saturday 7pm (UV rating 7):
-
Alcudia (14C) 22C, gentle southwest breeze veering northwest; humidity 65%. Three-day forecast - Mon: 23, Tue: 24, Wed: 22.
-
Andratx (17C) 22C, light south breeze veering northwest; humidity 70%. Mon: 22, Tue: 22, Wed: 22.
-
Binissalem (13C) 25C, gentle southwest breeze; humidity 55%. Mon: 24, Tue: 25, Wed: 22.
-
Deya (14C) 21C, light south breeze easing to calm; humidity 65%. Mon: 22, Tue: 22, Wed: 21.
-
Palma (13C) 22C, gentle south breeze easing to light west; humidity 55%. Mon: 24, Tue: 24, Wed: 23.
-
Pollensa (13C) 24C, light northwest breeze increasing to gentle; humidity 65%. Mon: 23, Tue: 26, Wed: 23.
-
Porreres (13C) 25C, gentle south breeze veering west; humidity 60%. Mon: 24, Tue: 24, Wed: 23.
-
Sant Llorenç (14C) 24C, gentle south breeze easing to light; humidity 65%. Mon: 23, Tue: 23, Wed: 22.
-
Santanyi (15C) 23C, gentle south breeze veering southwest; humidity 60%. Mon: 22, Tue: 22, Wed: 21.
-
Sineu (13C) 24C, gentle south breeze easing to light west; humidity 60%. Mon: 23, Tue: 24, Wed: 21.
* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19.
Saturday summary as of 7pm - Highs of 25.6 Sant Elm, 24.6 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 24.4 Palma University, 24.3 Palma Airport, 24.0 Pollensa, 23.9 Palma Port, 23.5 Binissalem, 23.2 Puerto Soller, 23.0 Muro, Santa Maria; Lows of 4.9 Son Torrella (Escorca), 9.8 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 10.1 Palma University, 10.9 Lluc, 11.3 Salines Llevant (Campos).
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.