Sunday weather in Mallorca - Another warning for heavy rain

This was over Manacor on Friday when there was a thunderstorm. Could be something similar on Sunday. | RosiballesterZ @RosiballesterZ (via AEMET)

Expected to be generally cloudy on Sunday with a risk of rain and thunderstorms for much of the island. Aemet is indicating that the southwest of Mallorca should be brightest by the afternoon and that cloud will mostly lift by the late afternoon. There is though a yellow alert for heavy rain and thunderstorms from 12 noon to 8pm for the north/northeast of Mallorca - rainfall up to 20 litres per square metre in one hour; a possibility that this alert could be extended.