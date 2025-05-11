Severe thunderstorm on Sunday; Mallorca Monday weather - more warnings

Monday could bring some fog in areas early on, the forecast otherwise being for some sunny spells but also for rain and thunderstorms across much of Mallorca. There are yellow alerts for heavy rain (up to 30 litres per square metre) and thunderstorms in the north/northeast, east and interior from 12 noon to 6pm.

As with Sunday, it is possible these could be extended or upgraded. The initial yellow alert for rain on Sunday in the north/northeast was raised to amber, while an alert for rain in the Tramuntana was also issued. There was an absolute deluge in Formentor and Puerto Pollensa on Sunday as well as thunderstorms. Mid-afternoon, Aemet reported more than 1,000 lightning strikes in the area, many of them out at sea and including some that were cloud-to-cloud.

Lightning activity before the storm moved more over land on Sunday. @AEMET_Baleares.

Tuesday should be a better day - far more sun and only some risk of rain - but Wednesday is currently looking pretty hopeless and Thursday not much better.

Forecast for Monday as of Sunday 6pm (UV rating 8)

Alcudia (13C) 22C, light east breeze veering southwest; humidity 65%. Three-day forecast - Tue: 24, Wed: 22, Thu: 22.

(13C) 22C, light east breeze veering southwest; humidity 65%. - Tue: 24, Wed: 22, Thu: 22. Andratx (16C) 22C, light south breeze backing southeast; humidity 70%. Tue: 23, Wed: 22, Thu: 22.

(16C) 22C, light south breeze backing southeast; humidity 70%. Tue: 23, Wed: 22, Thu: 22. Binissalem (10C) 23C, moderate northeast breeze easing to light east; humidity 60%. Tue: 25, Wed: 22, Thu: 22.

(10C) 23C, moderate northeast breeze easing to light east; humidity 60%. Tue: 25, Wed: 22, Thu: 22. Deya (12C) 21C, light north breeze easing to calm; humidity 65%. Tue: 22, Wed: 21, Thu: 20.

(12C) 21C, light north breeze easing to calm; humidity 65%. Tue: 22, Wed: 21, Thu: 20. Palma (12C) 24C, gentle south breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 50%. Tue: 24, Wed: 23, Thu: 23.

(12C) 24C, gentle south breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 50%. Tue: 24, Wed: 23, Thu: 23. Pollensa (12C) 23C, light east breeze veering south; humidity 65%. Tue: 26, Wed: 23, Thu: 23.

(12C) 23C, light east breeze veering south; humidity 65%. Tue: 26, Wed: 23, Thu: 23. Porreres (12C) 24C, gentle southeast breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Tue: 25, Wed: 22, Thu: 23.

(12C) 24C, gentle southeast breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Tue: 25, Wed: 22, Thu: 23. Sant Llorenç (13C) 22C, light southeast breeze veering south; humidity 60%. Tue: 24, Wed: 22, Thu: 22.

(13C) 22C, light southeast breeze veering south; humidity 60%. Tue: 24, Wed: 22, Thu: 22. Santanyi (14C) 23C, gentle southeast breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Tue: 23, Wed: 21, Thu: 23.

(14C) 23C, gentle southeast breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Tue: 23, Wed: 21, Thu: 23. Sineu (12C) 22C, light southeast breeze veering south; humidity 60%. Tue: 24, Wed: 20, Thu: 22.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19, moderate to 28.

Sunday summary as of 6pm - Highs of 25.0 Colonia Sant Pere, 24.9 Binissalem, 24.5 Arta, 24.4 Llucmajor, 24.3 Palma University, 23.8 Manacor, Porreres, 23.7 Sineu, 23.6 Muro, Sa Pobla, Santa Maria, 23.3 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 23.2 Capdepera, 23.1 Palma Airport; Lows of 10.4 Son Torrella (Escorca), 12.0 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 12.5 Lluc; Gust of 82 km/h Serra Alfabia; Rainfall of 35.2 litres per square metre Puerto Pollensa, 19.8 Puerto Soller, 7.4 Pollensa, 3.4 Sa Pobla.