Tuesday weather in Mallorca - storms still lurking

After parts of eastern Mallorca were hit by a spectacular hailstorm yesterday with the hailstones the size of a two-euro coin, conditions will improve on Tuesday.

The forecast for Tuesday, 13 May, is for mainly clear skies which are expected to cloud over towards midday with a chance of some isolated and occasional showers, mainly in the interior of the island during the afternoon. Mist and the chance of fog will return during the morning. Temperatures will be similar, while the wind will blow from the south, light with moderate intervals.

The Aemet met. office weather forecast for Wednesday, 14 May, is for cloudy or overcast skies with occasional rainfall, with the possibility of storms. Temperatures will remain largely unchanged, with a drop in maximum temperatures. The wind will be light, blowing from the south and shifting to the east in the morning and to the north in the afternoon.

Unstable weather will continue in Mallorca on Thursday, 15 May, when cloudy or overcast skies are expected with scattered and occasional rainfall. Temperatures will remain very similar. The wind will blow from light to moderate from the north, turning to the west during the afternoon.