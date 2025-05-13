Wednesday weather in Mallorca - Another warning for heavy rain

The interior and the Tramuntana were on yellow alert for rain and thunderstorms on Tuesday. There was a cloudburst over Lluc and a hailstorm in Sa Pobla.

Wednesday isn't looking like being much of a day. Cloud, heavy at times, predicted for the whole island throughout the day and there's a high probability of rain. At present, only one area of Mallorca is on yellow alert for rain - the Tramuntana from 12 noon to 12 midnight Wednesday, Aemet predicting rainfall of 60 litres per square metre over that period. This alert is due to continue until 6am Thursday.

Grey skies are expected on Thursday as well, the probability of rain dropping to low in the afternoon.

Friday is offering a rather brighter prospect - a good deal of sun and with the risk of rain currently confined mainly to the interior. An improved pattern should continue over the weekend, with a high of 28C on Sunday.

Forecast for Wednesday as of Tuesday 5pm (UV rating 7):

Alcudia (15C) 22C, light east breeze backing northeast; humidity 65%. Three-day forecast - Thu: 22, Fri: 24, Sat: 24.

(15C) 22C, light east breeze backing northeast; humidity 65%. - Thu: 22, Fri: 24, Sat: 24. Andratx (15C) 21C, calm increasing to gentle northeast breeze; humidity 70%. Thu: 21, Fri: 22, Sat: 23.

(15C) 21C, calm increasing to gentle northeast breeze; humidity 70%. Thu: 21, Fri: 22, Sat: 23. Binissalem (13C) 22C, gentle northeast breeze; humidity 65%. Thu: 22, Fri: 25, Sat: 26.

(13C) 22C, gentle northeast breeze; humidity 65%. Thu: 22, Fri: 25, Sat: 26. Deya (13C) 21C, light north breeze veering east; humidity 60%. Thu: 20, Fri: 22, Sat: 23.

(13C) 21C, light north breeze veering east; humidity 60%. Thu: 20, Fri: 22, Sat: 23. Palma (14C) 22C, gentle northeast breeze increasing to moderate; humidity 60%. Thu: 23, Fri: 25, Sat: 25.

(14C) 22C, gentle northeast breeze increasing to moderate; humidity 60%. Thu: 23, Fri: 25, Sat: 25. Pollensa (14C) 23C, light east breeze backing northeast; humidity 70%. Thu: 23, Fri: 26, Sat: 26.

(14C) 23C, light east breeze backing northeast; humidity 70%. Thu: 23, Fri: 26, Sat: 26. Porreres (13C) 20C, gentle northeast breeze backing north; humidity 75%. Thu: 22, Fri: 26, Sat: 26.

(13C) 20C, gentle northeast breeze backing north; humidity 75%. Thu: 22, Fri: 26, Sat: 26. Sant Llorenç (13C) 21C, gentle east breeze backing northeast; humidity 70%. Thu: 22, Fri: 25, Sat: 24.

(13C) 21C, gentle east breeze backing northeast; humidity 70%. Thu: 22, Fri: 25, Sat: 24. Santanyi (14C) 20C, gentle northeast breeze; humidity 75%. Thu: 23, Fri: 24, Sat: 24.

(14C) 20C, gentle northeast breeze; humidity 75%. Thu: 23, Fri: 24, Sat: 24. Sineu (12C) 20C, light northeast breeze increasing to gentle; humidity 65%. Thu: 21, Fri: 24, Sat: 24.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Tuesday summary as of 5pm - Highs of 26.0 Binissalem, Palma University, 25.4 Pollensa, 25.2 Porreres, 25.0 Sant Elm, 24.9 Llucmajor, 24.3 Sa Pobla, 24.2 Sineu, 24.0 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 23.9 Petra, 23.7 Santa Maria, 23.1 Puerto Pollensa, 23.0 Manacor; Lows of 4.5 Son Torrella (Escorca), 6.1 Lluc, 9.5 Binissalem, 9.9 Palma University; Rainfall of 28.4 litres per square metre Lluc, 8.2 Sa Pobla, 3.6 Sineu, 1.0 Son Torrella.