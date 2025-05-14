Thursday weather in Mallorca

The Thursday forecast had been for a grey day but now indicates there will be sunny spells with the main risk of rain being in the morning.

A yellow alert for rain in the Tramuntana remains in place, but this is only until 6am. On Wednesday, a yellow alert for the south up to midnight Wednesday was issued in the afternoon.

On Thursday evening it could get quite windy in parts of the north and the interior.

Friday is due to be sunnier but still with a chance of rain, and then the weekend looks pretty good - sunny and probably dry with temperatures rising.

Forecast for Thursday as of Wednesday 6pm (UV rating 7):

Alcudia (15C) 22C, moderate north breeze easing to gentle northwest; humidity 65%. Three-day forecast - Fri: 24, Sat: 24, Sun: 25.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Wednesday summary as of 6pm - Highs of 23.3 Palma Port, 23.2 Sant Elm, 22.6 Palma University, Porreres, 21.5 Llucmajor, Pollensa, 21.4 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 21.3 Puerto Pollensa, 21.1 Binissalem, 21.0 Petra, Puerto Soller; Lows of 5.7 Son Torrella (Escorca), 9.4 Lluc, 10.6 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 12.2 Palma University; Rainfall of 16.9 litres per square metre Sant Elm, 10.2 Lluc, 8.2 Llucmajor, 7.2 Cap Blanc, Son Bonet (Marratxi), 6.4 Banyalbufar, 5.2 Portocolom, 4.7 Palma Port, 3.4 Santa Maria.