Mallorca hit by heavy rain

Heavy rainfall across Mallorca on Thursday caused significant disruption, with particularly dramatic scenes in the southwest of the island. Places such as Magalluf, Palmanova, and Puerto Andratx were hit hard, with many streets becoming completely flooded. These intense weather conditions prompted a surge of social media activity, as both residents and visitors shared photographs and videos of the extreme rainfall, which left some areas unrecognisable.

One of the most widely shared images came from Magalluf, where a street was inundated with water, with a man seen attempting to mitigate the damage caused by the flooding. Similar scenes were reported in nearby areas, such as Palmanova and Puerto Andratx, where roads and properties were submerged. The heavy rainfall was forecast by the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet), which had warned of persistent and locally heavy showers.

Aemet’s warning proved accurate as the island experienced a weather event that was both intense and widespread. However, there is hope for improvement, as conditions are expected to ease. The situation on Thursday afternoon is anticipated to be more stable, with the worst of the rainfall starting to subside.

This is the state of a street in Magalluf. (Photo: Moha Bouchejra)

Local authorities are urging caution, particularly in areas known to be prone to flooding. The instability in the weather will continue into the 15th of May, with the island still under the influence of a series of troughs. This means that overcast skies and further rain and showers can be expected throughout the day, although the intensity is likely to decrease as the afternoon progresses.

The Serra de Tramuntana region remains under a yellow alert for rain, as the conditions are expected to continue until 6AM. Residents and visitors in these areas are being urged to remain vigilant and take precautions against potential flooding, as the weather remains unpredictable for the next 24 hours.