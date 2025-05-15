Friday weather in Mallorca

A day of sunny and cloudy spells with a risk of scattered showers, perhaps accompanied by thunderstorms in the afternoon. The southwest around Andratx is expected to have the best of the day.

By contrast, Saturday and Sunday are forecast to be mostly sunny with little or no chance of rain. By Monday, which is also forecast to be a sunny day, there could be a high of 30C. But showers may well return on Tuesday and Wednesday; that's how it's looking at the moment.

Forecast for Friday as of Thursday 6.30pm (UV rating 8):

Alcudia (15C) 23C, moderate northeast breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Three-day forecast - Sat: 23, Sun: 25, Mon: 27.

Andratx (14C) 22C, light west breeze backing south; humidity 50%. Sat: 23, Sun: 25, Mon: 27.

Binissalem (12C) 25C, gentle east breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Sat: 25, Sun: 27, Mon: 30.

Deya (14C) 22C, light west breeze easing to calm; humidity 60%. Sat: 23, Sun: 24, Mon: 28.

Palma (15C) 26C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light south; humidity 40%. Sat: 24, Sun: 26, Mon: 29.

Pollensa (12C) 25C, light northeast breeze veering east; humidity 50%. Sat: 25, Sun: 27, Mon: 30.

Porreres (12C) 25C, moderate northeast breeze easing to light north; humidity 40%. Sat: 25, Sun: 26, Mon: 29.

Sant Llorenç (13C) 24C, moderate north breeze easing to gentle northeast; humidity 50%. Sat: 24, Sun: 25, Mon: 25.

Santanyi (14C) 24C, light north breeze veering east; humidity 45%. Sat: 23, Sun: 24, Mon: 25.

Sineu (12C) 24C, moderate northeast breeze easing to light; humidity 40%. Sat: 24, Sun: 25, Mon: 28.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Thursday summary as of 6.30pm - Highs of 24.9 Palma University, 24.7 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 24.3 Palma Port, 24.1 Llucmajor, 23.9 Porreres, 23.8 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 23.6 Santanyi, 23.4 Binissalem, 23.3 Palma Airport, 23.0 Es Capdellà, Salines Llevant (Campos), Santa Maria; Lows of 10.0 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), Son Torrella (Escorca), 12.3 Lluc, 13.3 Arta; Rainfall of 8.0 litres per square metre Muro, 6.4 Sa Pobla, 4.0 Santanyi, 3.4 Son Torrella, 2.9 Lluc, 2.7 Palma Airport, 2.0 Salines Llevant, Serra Alfabia.