Sunday weather in Mallorca

A very fine Sunday it will be. Sunny with a decent breeze at times and particularly low humidity.

On Monday there may be some cloud in areas for a time, but it will be another good day and a very warm one.

At present, there is some rain forecast towards the end of the week, with temperatures expected to drop a few degrees on Friday.

Forecast for Sunday as of Saturday 7pm (UV rating 8):

Alcudia (14C) 26C, light east breeze increasing to moderate south; humidity 35%. Three-day forecast - Mon: 27, Tue: 23, Wed: 25.

(14C) 26C, light east breeze increasing to moderate south; humidity 35%. - Mon: 27, Tue: 23, Wed: 25. Andratx (15C) 25C, gentle south breeze backing southeast; humidity 30%. Mon: 26, Tue: 24, Wed: 24.

(15C) 25C, gentle south breeze backing southeast; humidity 30%. Mon: 26, Tue: 24, Wed: 24. Binissalem (12C) 28C, light southeast breeze increasing to gentle; humidity 30%. Mon: 30, Tue: 25, Wed: 27.

(12C) 28C, light southeast breeze increasing to gentle; humidity 30%. Mon: 30, Tue: 25, Wed: 27. Deya (14C) 26C, light northwest breeze increasing to gentle south; humidity 35%. Mon: 27, Tue: 23, Wed: 25.

(14C) 26C, light northwest breeze increasing to gentle south; humidity 35%. Mon: 27, Tue: 23, Wed: 25. Palma (14C) 28C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle southeast; humidity 25%. Mon: 30, Tue: 25, Wed: 26.

(14C) 28C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle southeast; humidity 25%. Mon: 30, Tue: 25, Wed: 26. Pollensa (13C) 28C, gentle east breeze increasing to moderate south; humidity 35%. Mon: 30, Tue: 25, Wed: 27.

(13C) 28C, gentle east breeze increasing to moderate south; humidity 35%. Mon: 30, Tue: 25, Wed: 27. Porreres (11C) 28C, gentle southeast breeze increasing to moderate; humidity 30%. Mon: 28, Tue: 27, Wed: 27.

(11C) 28C, gentle southeast breeze increasing to moderate; humidity 30%. Mon: 28, Tue: 27, Wed: 27. Sant Llorenç (13C) 25C, gentle southeast breeze; humidity 40%. Mon: 26, Tue: 25, Wed: 27.

(13C) 25C, gentle southeast breeze; humidity 40%. Mon: 26, Tue: 25, Wed: 27. Santanyi (14C) 25C, gentle southeast breeze increasing to moderate; humidity 30%. Mon: 25, Tue: 26, Wed: 24.

(14C) 25C, gentle southeast breeze increasing to moderate; humidity 30%. Mon: 25, Tue: 26, Wed: 24. Sineu (12C) 27C, gentle southeast breeze increasing to moderate; humidity 30%. Mon: 28, Tue: 25, Wed: 27.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Saturday summary as of 7pm - Highs of 26.7 Muro, 26.3 Colonia Sant Pere, 26.1 Palma University, 25.9 Arta, 25.6 Sa Pobla, 25.5 Binissalem, 25.4 Petra, 25.3 Pollensa, 25.2 Porreres, 25.1 Llucmajor, 25.0 Sineu; Lows of 5.9 Son Torrella (Escorca), 8.5 Lluc, 9.8 Palma University, 9.9 Salines Llevant (Campos), 10.4 Binissalem.