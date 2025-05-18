Monday weather in Mallorca - Very warm

Aemet suggesting there might be the odd isolated shower with light, muddy rain on Monday. There is expected to be some cloud around, most likely in northern areas and the far southwest, but otherwise a fine, sunny day with warm temperatures well above normal for the time of year (which is 23C).

The outlook for the week hasn't changed. Fine until Wednesday but with quite a high probability of rain on Thursday and Friday.

Forecast for Monday as of Sunday 6.30pm (UV rating 8)

Alcudia (16C) 28C, gentle southeast breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Tue: 25, Wed: 25, Thu: 24.

Andratx (16C) 26C, light south breeze veering west; humidity 40%. Tue: 24, Wed: 25, Thu: 25.

Binissalem (14C) 30C, gentle east breeze veering southwest; humidity 35%. Tue: 25, Wed: 27, Thu: 27.

Deya (15C) 27C, light south breeze veering southwest; humidity 35%. Tue: 23, Wed: 24, Thu: 24.

Palma (15C) 29C, light south breeze; humidity 35%. Tue: 25, Wed: 27, Thu: 27.

Pollensa (16C) 30C, gentle southeast breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Tue: 26, Wed: 27, Thu: 26.

Porreres (13C) 29C, moderate southeast breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 45%. Tue: 26, Wed: 27, Thu: 28.

Sant Llorenç (14C) 27C, light east breeze veering southeast; humidity 60%. Tue: 25, Wed: 26, Thu: 26.

Santanyi (16C) 26C, moderate south breeze easing to gentle southwest; humidity 55%. Tue: 26, Wed: 25, Thu: 25.

Sineu (14C) 28C, moderate southeast breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 45%. Tue: 25, Wed: 26, Thu: 26.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19, moderate to 28.

Sunday summary as of 6.30pm - Highs of 29.5 Pollensa, 29.3 Binissalem, 29.2 Palma University, 29.0 Muro, 28.9 Porreres, 28.2 Llucmajor, 27.8 Puerto Pollensa, Santa Maria, 27.7 Sa Pobla, Son Bonet (Marratxi), 27.6 Palma Airport, 27.4 Sant Elm, Sineu, 26.9 Colonia Sant Pere; Lows of 5.6 Son Torrella (Escorca), 7.9 Lluc, 9.4 Palma University, 9.8 Binissalem.