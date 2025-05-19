Get those sunglasses out again: Tuesday's weather forecast
Maximum temperature of 24 degrees being forecast
After a rather grey Monday the clear blues skies will return again on Tuesday (May 20) wiith the Palma Met Office forecasting a top temperature of 24 degrees Centigrade and clear blues skies. It will be a similar picture for Wednesday with a top temperature of 25 degrees.
