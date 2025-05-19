Get those sunglasses out again: Tuesday's weather forecast

After a rather grey Monday the clear blues skies will return again on Tuesday (May 20) wiith the Palma Met Office forecasting a top temperature of 24 degrees Centigrade and clear blues skies. It will be a similar picture for Wednesday with a top temperature of 25 degrees.

But there is some bad news. The clouds and even rain (on Friday) will return on Thursday and Friday but temperatures will be high.

The long range forecast says that the weekend is looking good with clear skies and a top temperature of 24 degrees.

