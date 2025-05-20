Get your umbrella out, storm warning in Mallorca for this week

The Palma Met Office updated their weather forecast for the end of this week and forecast rain for Thursday (May 22) as a storm moves across from the mainland.

The Palma Office says that on Thursday a storm will arrive with an associated cold front that will leave cloudy or overcast skies with rain and showers, without ruling out a storm towards the evening.

Night temperatures will experience little change and daytime temperatures will drop. Meanwhile, the wind will blow moderately from the north and northeast.

The unstable weather will continue on Friday, May 23. In this sense, the Met Office says that rains and a drop in temperatures are expected. The maximum temperatures will not exceed 20-23 degrees, so they will be below the usual at this time of year, which are 24 degrees.

In the afternoon, the weather will improve but showers are also expected on Saturday. Weather models forecast that weather stability will return on Sunday.

So far this spring has been hit by unstable weather which has caused plenty of rainfall and some moans from visiting tourists.