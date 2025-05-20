Wednesday weather in Mallorca

A splendid day on Tuesday and Wednesday is also due to be very good. Plenty of blue sky and quite warm - up to 28C.

23C to 24C is normal for the time of year, and while parts of the island can expect temperatures a few degrees above this on Wednesday, as was the case on Tuesday, there are others hovering around the normal mark. The variation in temperatures (and there normally is quite a variation) is indicated by a Tuesday high of 27.3 against 22.9 (Capdepera) and 23.1 (Puerto Soller). Not surprisingly perhaps, there were lower temperatures in the mountains - 16.1 at the Serra Alfabia weather station, for instance.

The highs from Thursday to Saturday are forecast to be normal, as unsettled conditions - which had been forecast at the end of last week - take over. Rain is quite possible but there are no alerts (at present anyway) and breezes are expected to be no stronger than gentle or moderate. The outlook is for temperatures to rise again at the start of next week.

Forecast for Wednesday as of Tuesday 6.30pm (UV rating 8):

Alcudia (15C) 25C, light northeast breeze backing west; humidity 40%. Three-day forecast - Thu: 23, Fri: 23, Sat: 23.

Andratx (15C) 25C, light west breeze backing south; humidity 30%. Thu: 23, Fri: 22, Sat: 24.

Binissalem (12C) 27C, moderate west breeze backing southwest; humidity 65%. Thu: 25, Fri: 24, Sat: 24.

Deya (14C) 24C, light west breeze easing to calm; humidity 35%. Thu: 22, Fri: 21, Sat: 23.

Palma (13C) 28C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 30%. Thu: 25, Fri: 24, Sat: 25.

Pollensa (15C) 28C, gentle west breeze easing to light; humidity 40%. Thu: 24, Fri: 24, Sat: 24.

Porreres (13C) 27C, moderate west breeze backing southwest; humidity 30%. Thu: 25, Fri: 23, Sat: 24.

Sant Llorenç (13C) 27C, moderate southwest breeze veering west; humidity 30%. Thu: 23, Fri: 23, Sat: 23.

Santanyi (14C) 25C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 35%. Thu: 24, Fri: 23, Sat: 24.

Sineu (13C) 27C, moderate west breeze backing southwest; humidity 30%. Thu: 24, Fri: 22, Sat: 23.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Tuesday summary as of 6.30pm - Highs of 27.3 Binissalem, Porreres, 26.8 Petra, 26.4 Muro, 26.2 Santa Maria, 26.0 Palma Airport, Portocolom, Santanyi, Sineu; Lows of 10.2 Salines Llevant (Campos), 10.8 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 11.5 Son Torrella (Escorca); Gusts of 71 km/h Serra Alfabia, 51 Es Capdellà.