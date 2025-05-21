Thursday weather in Mallorca

A high probability of rain on Thursday for much of the day and for the whole of the island. Occasional sunny spells (perhaps prolonged spells in the Tramuntana region), the cloudiest conditions expected to persist in the interior. There are no alerts for rain.

Friday now looking as though it will be a rather better day. Quite sunny but with a medium risk (at most) of rain. On Saturday there is a generally higher probability of rain but it should also be reasonably sunny; Sunday much better.

Forecast for Thursday as of Wednesday 4.30pm (UV rating 8):

Alcudia (15C) 23C, moderate east breeze easing to gentle; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Fri: 24, Sat: 23, Sun: 25.

Andratx (14C) 23C, gentle north breeze veering east; humidity 55%. Fri: 22, Sat: 23, Sun: 23.

Binissalem (12C) 24C, light east breeze; humidity 55%. Fri: 24, Sat: 24, Sun: 25.

Palma (15C) 25C, calm increasing to gentle east breeze; humidity 55%. Fri: 24, Sat: 24, Sun: 24.

Pollensa (14C) 23C, moderate east breeze; humidity 60%. Fri: 24, Sat: 24, Sun: 27.

Porreres (14C) 24C, light northeast breeze increasing to gentle east; humidity 45%. Fri: 25, Sat: 24, Sun: 25.

Sant Llorenç (14C) 23C, gentle east breeze; humidity 50%. Fri: 24, Sat: 23, Sun: 26.

Santanyi (14C) 24C, gentle east breeze increasing to moderate; humidity 45%. Fri: 24, Sat: 23, Sun: 23.

Sineu (13C) 22C, light northeast breeze increasing to gentle east; humidity 50%. Fri: 24, Sat: 22, Sun: 24.

Soller (13C) 24C, light northwest breeze increasing to moderate southeast; humidity 55%. Fri: 23, Sat: 25, Sun: 26.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Wednesday summary as of 4.30pm - Highs of 28.5 Palma University, 27.4 Binissalem, 27.3 Llucmajor, 27.1 Petra, 27.0 Pollensa, 26.9 Sineu, 26.8 Puerto Pollensa, 26.7 Sa Pobla, 26.5 Es Capdellà, 26.2 Arta, 26.1 Sant Elm; Lows of 8.5 Son Torrella (Escorca), 9.8 Can Sion (Campos), 11.2 Lluc, 11.3 Palma University.