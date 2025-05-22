Friday weather in Mallorca

There wasn't much rain around on Thursday after all. It was only ever likely to be quite light, and the same should go for Friday. A sunnier day expected on Friday, with the risk of rain no more than medium, and this only in the Palma area and parts of the interior.
Saturday continues to show a higher probability of rain but also sunny spells; Sunday fine.
Forecast for Friday as of Thursday 5pm (UV rating 7):
-
Alcudia (13C) 24C, gentle north breeze backing northwest; humidity 45%. Three-day forecast - Sat: 23, Sun: 25, Mon: 24.
-
Andratx (13C) 23C, light east breeze switching west; humidity 40%. Sat: 23, Sun: 24, Mon: 25.
-
Binissalem (10C) 25C, moderate northeast breeze easing to light northwest; humidity 30%. Sat: 24, Sun: 25, Mon: 28.
-
Palma (14C) 25C, gentle northeast breeze backing northwest; humidity 30%. Sat: 24, Sun: 24, Mon: 26.
-
Pollensa (13C) 25C, light north breeze increasing to gentle northwest; humidity 50%. Sat: 24, Sun: 27, Mon: 26.
-
Porreres (9C) 25C, moderate northeast breeze easing to gentle southwest; humidity 30%. Sat: 24, Sun: 25, Mon: 27.
-
Sant Llorenç (11C) 24C, moderate north breeze easing to light; humidity 40%. Sat: 23, Sun: 26, Mon: 26.
-
Santanyi (11C) 24C, moderate north breeze easing to gentle southwest; humidity 30%. Sat: 23, Sun: 23, Mon: 25.
-
Sineu (11C) 23C, moderate northeast breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 35%. Sat: 23, Sun: 24, Mon: 26.
-
Soller (12C) 24C, light northwest breeze; humidity 45%. Sat: 24, Sun: 26, Mon: 27.
* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.
Thursday summary as of 5pm - Highs of 25.3 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 24.6 Palma Airport, 24.5 Porreres, 24.3 Binissalem, Palma Port, 23.9 Can Sion (Campos), Palma University, 23.6 Santa Maria, Son Bonet (Marratxi), 23.5 Santanyi, 23.4 Es Capdellà, 23.3 Cabrera, 23.0 Petra; Lows of 7.1 Son Torrella (Escorca), 8.4 Lluc, 10.6 Can Sion, 11.5 Palma University, Serra Alfabia (Bunyola); Gusts of 57 km/h Cabrera, 56 Capdepera; Rainfall of 3.4 litres per square metre Santanyi, 2.6 Portocolom, 0.4 Pollensa, Son Torrella.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.