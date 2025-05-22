Friday weather in Mallorca

View of Galilea and Galatzó. Friday forecast: low risk of rain in the morning, mainly sunny in the afternoon and a high of 24C | Photo: Javier Ones

There wasn't much rain around on Thursday after all. It was only ever likely to be quite light, and the same should go for Friday. A sunnier day expected on Friday, with the risk of rain no more than medium, and this only in the Palma area and parts of the interior.