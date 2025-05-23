Saturday weather in Mallorca

There's still a forecast for some rain on Saturday, weather stations indicating a risk across the whole island in the morning and primarily for southeastern areas and parts of the interior in the afternoon. Sunny conditions otherwise expected by the afternoon at the latest.

For Sunday, sunny everywhere, and the current outlook for next week is for clear skies with temperatures reaching 30C midweek.

Forecast for Saturday as of Friday 6.30pm (UV rating 8):

Alcudia (15C) 23C, moderate northeast breeze easing to light east; humidity 50%. Three-day forecast - Sun: 26, Mon: 24, Tue: 24.

(15C) 23C, moderate northeast breeze easing to light east; humidity 50%. - Sun: 26, Mon: 24, Tue: 24. Andratx (14C) 23C, light west breeze backing south; humidity 50%. Sun: 24, Mon: 25, Tue: 24.

(14C) 23C, light west breeze backing south; humidity 50%. Sun: 24, Mon: 25, Tue: 24. Binissalem (10C) 24C, gentle east breeze veering southwest; humidity 45%. Sun: 26, Mon: 28, Tue: 28.

(10C) 24C, gentle east breeze veering southwest; humidity 45%. Sun: 26, Mon: 28, Tue: 28. Palma (14C) 24C, moderate east breeze easing to gentle south; humidity 45%. Sun: 25, Mon: 26, Tue: 26.

(14C) 24C, moderate east breeze easing to gentle south; humidity 45%. Sun: 25, Mon: 26, Tue: 26. Pollensa (14C) 24C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light east; humidity 50%. Sun: 28, Mon: 25, Tue: 26.

(14C) 24C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light east; humidity 50%. Sun: 28, Mon: 25, Tue: 26. Porreres (11C) 24C, light west breeze backing south; humidity 50%. Sun: 25, Mon: 27, Tue: 28.

(11C) 24C, light west breeze backing south; humidity 50%. Sun: 25, Mon: 27, Tue: 28. Sant Llorenç (12C) 24C, moderate north breeze easing to light east; humidity 45%. Sun: 26, Mon: 25, Tue: 25.

(12C) 24C, moderate north breeze easing to light east; humidity 45%. Sun: 26, Mon: 25, Tue: 25. Santanyi (12C) 23C, gentle north breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 50%. Sun: 24, Mon: 25, Tue: 24.

(12C) 23C, gentle north breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 50%. Sun: 24, Mon: 25, Tue: 24. Sineu (11C) 23C, gentle north breeze switching south; humidity 50%. Sun: 25, Mon: 26, Tue: 27.

(11C) 23C, gentle north breeze switching south; humidity 50%. Sun: 25, Mon: 26, Tue: 27. Soller (12C) 25C, gentle west breeze easing to light northwest; humidity 55%. Sun: 26, Mon: 28, Tue: 26.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Friday summary as of 6.30pm - Highs of 25.4 Llucmajor, 25.3 Binissalem, 25.1 Can Sion (Campos), Es Capdellà, Palma University, 24.7 Porreres, Son Bonet (Marratxi), 24.4 Santanyi, 24.3 Palma Airport, 24.2 Puerto Pollensa, Sant Elm, 24.1 Muro, Palma Port, 24.0 Santa Maria, Son Servera; Lows of 6.0 Son Torrella (Escorca), 9.2 Lluc, 9.8 Can Sion, Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 10.7 Arta.