Sunday weather in Mallorca

In a word - sunny. And the fine weather looks set to stay throughout the coming week, with an expected high of 31C on Thursday.
Forecast for Sunday as of Saturday 6pm (UV rating 8):
Alcudia (14C) 25C, light southeast breeze increasing to gentle east; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Mon: 24, Tue: 24, Wed: 26.
Andratx (15C) 24C, gentle west breeze easing to light south; humidity 45%. Mon: 25, Tue: 25, Wed: 26.
Binissalem (12C) 26C, moderate southwest breeze; humidity 45%. Mon: 28, Tue: 29, Wed: 29.
Palma (15C) 24C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 50%. Mon: 26, Tue: 26, Wed: 27.
Pollensa (13C) 27C, moderate west breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 45%. Mon: 25, Tue: 25, Wed: 28.
Porreres (12C) 25C, moderate southwest breeze; humidity 45%. Mon: 27, Tue: 27, Wed: 28.
Sant Llorenç (13C) 26C, moderate west breeze backing southwest; humidity 40%. Mon: 25, Tue: 26, Wed: 28.
Santanyi (14C) 24C, moderate southwest breeze; humidity 50%. Mon: 25, Tue: 24, Wed: 26.
Sineu (12C) 25C, moderate west breeze backing southwest; humidity 40%. Mon: 27, Tue: 27, Wed: 28.
Soller (12C) 26C, gentle west breeze easing to calm; humidity 40%. Mon: 28, Tue: 27, Wed: 28
* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.
Saturday summary as of 6pm - Highs of 25.8 Palma University, 25.4 Llucmajor, 24.8 Binissalem, 24.7 Palma Port, 24.4 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 24.3 Palma Airport, Porreres, Sant Elm, 24.2 Es Capdellà, 23.9 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 23.8 Puerto Pollensa, 23.6 Pollensa, 23.4 Arta, Santa Maria, 23.2 Cabrera, Can Sion (Campos), Son Servera, 23.1 Banyalbufar, 23.0 Petra, Sa Pobla, Sineu; Lows of 8.5 Son Torrella (Escorca), 10.2 Lluc, 10.7 Can Sion, 10.8 Binissalem; Gust of 55 km/h Capdepera; Rainfall of 10.4 litres per square metre Palma University, 0.8 Portocolom, 0.4 Capdepera.
