Mallorca's summer is coming thanks to a "powerful anticyclone"

"Summer is starting," the Aemet met agency in the Balearics reported on social media on Sunday. Temperatures will start rising this week, and Aemet anticipates that they will be between one and three degrees above normal during June.

The cause of the rise in temperatures is "a powerful Atlantic anticyclone". And when this dominates the weather, daytime temperatures go up and there are mostly clear skies. Weather stations in the interior are currently suggesting a high of 34C by Saturday, which would be several degrees above normal - 25/26 is normal for the end of May.

These temperatures are due to coincide with the start of the meteorological summer, the first of June, i.e. next Sunday.

Over the course of the coming week, temperatures are expected to rise progressively from a forecast maximum of 28C on Monday.