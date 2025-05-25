Mallorca's summer is coming thanks to a "powerful anticyclone"
Temperatures predicted to be above normal during June
Mainly clear skies as well as high temperatures. (Archive photo of Peguera.) | Photo: Alejandro Sepúlveda
Palma25/05/2025 12:05
"Summer is starting," the Aemet met agency in the Balearics reported on social media on Sunday. Temperatures will start rising this week, and Aemet anticipates that they will be between one and three degrees above normal during June.
