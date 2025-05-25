Monday weather in Mallorca

An anticyclone is going to be dominating weather proceedings for the foreseeable future, bringing sunny weather and some quite high temperatures. Still relatively modest on Monday - up to 28C - but a forecast high of 34C by Saturday. This is a forecast for the interior; the coasts will be more like 30C.

On Monday, there will be plenty of sun, but cloud in the late afternoon is expected.

Forecast for Monday as of Sunday 7pm (UV rating 8)

Alcudia (15C) 25C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light east; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Tue: 24, Wed: 26, Thu: 26.

Andratx (15C) 25C, light southwest breeze backing southeast; humidity 30%. Tue: 25, Wed: 26, Thu: 27.

Binissalem (13C) 28C, light east breeze veering southwest; humidity 35%. Tue: 28, Wed: 30, Thu: 30.

Palma (15C) 27C, moderate south breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 30%. Tue: 27, Wed: 27, Thu: 28.

Pollensa (14C) 26C, gentle east breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Tue: 25, Wed: 29, Thu: 28.

Porreres (12C) 28C, gentle east breeze veering southeast; humidity 35%. Tue: 27, Wed: 29, Thu: 30.

Sant Llorenç (13C) 26C, gentle east breeze veering southeast; humidity 45%. Tue: 25, Wed: 29, Thu: 28.

Santanyi (13C) 25C, moderate east breeze easing to gentle southeast; humidity 35%. Tue: 25, Wed: 26, Thu: 27.

Sineu (12C) 27C, gentle northeast breeze veering southeast; humidity 40%. Tue: 25, Wed: 29, Thu: 29.

Soller (14C) 28C, light northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 30%. Tue: 28, Wed: 28, Thu: 29.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19, moderate to 28.

Sunday summary as of 7pm - Highs of 28.7 Arta, Pollensa, 27.9 Muro, 27.5 Puerto Pollensa, 27.4 Son Servera, 27.1 Petra, 26.9 Palma University, 26.6 Colonia Sant Pere, 26.4 Sa Pobla, 25.4 Binissalem, Llucmajor, Porreres, 25.1 Lluc, 25.0 Santanyi; Lows of 7.1 Lluc, 9.0 Son Torrella (Escorca), 9.2 Binissalem, 9.7 Can Sion (Campos), Palma University.