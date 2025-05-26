Get the sunscreen ready! Summer is coming to Mallorca this week
Big rise in temperatures being forecast
A message on the twitter (X) feed from the Palma Met Office this morning said it all; get ready for a big rise in temperatures this week because summer is here!
Also in Weather
- Ryanair hits back in hand luggage case
- Spain pushes ahead with 100 percent sales tax on home buys by non-resident Britons and Americans
- Only one car, one house, non-resident foreign home owners are told in Mallorca
- Oh well! See you in the passport queue at Palma airport this summer
- Tourists come to blows over parking space in Soller
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.