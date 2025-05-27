Temperatures rising in Mallorca with highs up to 35ºC expected this week

Mallorca is facing a significant rise in temperatures over the next few days. Jorge Rodríguez, deputy spokesperson for the regional office of the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) in the Balearic Islands, explains that maximum temperatures will be between 7 and 8ºC above the seasonal average, which typically ranges from 23º to 27ºC at this time of year.

Rodríguez notes that temperatures will rise steadily each day, with Friday's highs expected to range between 26º and 34ºC. He adds that by Sunday, some parts of the island could even reach 35ºC. This rise in temperatures is being caused by the arrival of a warm air mass at high altitude, combined with areas of high pressure over the Atlantic and the Mediterranean.

The Aemet spokesperson clarifies that this is not a case of African air mass, nor can it be classified as a heatwave. For the latter to occur, temperatures must exceed 36ºC for three consecutive days at several weather stations across the island.

The weather forecast for Mallorca on Wednesday, 28 May, indicates predominantly clear or mostly sunny skies. Night-time temperatures will see little change or may drop slightly, while daytime temperatures will rise, with maximums ranging between 25ºC and 32ºC. Winds will be light, accompanied by coastal breezes.

Summer Heat

The rise in temperatures will continue on Thursday, 29 May, with maximums expected to range between 25ºC and 32ºC. Skies will be mostly clear or sunny. Winds will remain light, and coastal breezes are expected once again.

An even more notable temperature increase is forecast for Friday, with thermometers climbing to between 26ºC and 34ºC. These high temperatures are expected to persist into Saturday, and the deputy spokesperson for Aemet warns that on Sunday, they could rise even further, potentially reaching 35ºC.