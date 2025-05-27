Wednesday weather in Mallorca

So, the pattern is set for now, the anticyclone bringing plenty of sun and temperatures on the rise. On Wednesday there may be pockets of cloud around but only occasional; up to 30C. Note that the UV index is now up to nine. Getting hot, but at the same time quite fresh; daytime humidity is relatively low, and this is likely to remain the case over the next few days.

Forecast for Wednesday as of Tuesday 8pm (UV rating 9): Alcudia (15C) 26C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 40%. Three-day forecast - Thu: 26, Fri: 27, Sat: 29.

Andratx (15C) 26C, light southwest breeze backing south; humidity 40%. Thu: 27, Fri: 28, Sat: 28.

Binissalem (12C) 29C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light east; humidity 30%. Thu: 31, Fri: 32, Sat: 32.

Soller (13C) 28C, light west breeze veering northwest; humidity 40%. Thu: 29, Fri: 30, Sat: 31.

Palma (15C) 29C, gentle south breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 35%. Thu: 29, Fri: 29, Sat: 30.

Pollensa (14C) 28C, light north breeze veering southeast; humidity 40%. Thu: 28, Fri: 30, Sat: 31.

Porreres (11C) 29C, moderate south breeze easing to light east; humidity 35%. Thu: 31, Fri: 32, Sat: 32.

Sant Llorenç (13C) 28C, gentle southeast breeze easing to light; humidity 35%. Thu: 28, Fri: 30, Sat: 30.

Santanyi (12C) 26C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 35%. Thu: 27, Fri: 28, Sat: 28.

Sineu (12C) 29C, calm increasing to light east breeze; humidity 30%. Thu: 30, Fri: 31, Sat: 32. * Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28. Tuesday summary as of 8pm - Highs of 28.3 Palma University, 28.1 Binissalem, 27.9 Porreres, 27.7 Llucmajor, 27.4 Palma Port, 27.2 Santa Maria, 27.0 Palma Airport, Son Bonet (Marratxi), 26.7 Es Capdellà, Sineu, 26.3 Sant Elm, 26.2 Arta; Lows of 9.1 Son Torrella (Escorca), 10.8 Lluc, 13.0 Can Sion (Campos), Palma University.