Thursday weather in Mallorca

Sunny and very warm in parts of Mallorca. A fair difference in highs on Wednesday. 30.2 was the maximum, but in Portocolom it was 23.2.

Currently it looks as if there may be a peak of 34-35C on Monday.

Forecast for Thursday as of Wednesday 6pm (UV rating 9):

Alcudia (16C) 26C, light northeast breeze; humidity 45%. Three-day forecast - Fri: 27, Sat: 28, Sun: 29.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Wednesday summary as of 6pm - Highs of 30.2 Palma University, 29.8 Petra, 29.7 Sa Pobla, 29.6 Llucmajor, Sineu, 29.4 Binissalem, Porreres, 29.2 Pollensa, 28.6 Puerto Pollensa, 27.9 Manacor, 27.8 Santa Maria, 27.7 Arta, 27.5 Sant Elm; Lows of 7.1 Son Torrella (Escorca), 9.4 Can Sion (Campos), 9.5 Lluc, 10.9 Salines Llevant (Campos), 11.0 Palma University.