Friday weather in Mallorca

No real sign of any immediate change to the current very settled pattern brought about by the anticyclone that has settled over the western Mediterranean. Quite high temperatures on Friday and into the start of next week. Just a hint of cloud and temperatures in general dropping a bit by Wednesday next week. Thursday's range was 25 to 31.5C.
Forecast for Friday as of Thursday 7pm (UV rating 9):
-
Alcudia (16C) 27C, gentle north easing to light northeast; humidity 45%. Three-day forecast - Sat: 28, Sun: 30, Mon: 28.
-
Andratx (17C) 28C, light southwest breeze backing south; humidity 40%. Sat: 28, Sun: 29, Mon: 30.
-
Binissalem (15C) 32C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 30%. Sat: 32, Sun: 33, Mon: 33.
-
Palma (16C) 30C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 35%. Sat: 31, Sun: 30, Mon: 33.
-
Pollensa (16C) 30C, gentle northwest breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 45%. Sat: 30, Sun: 31, Mon: 30.
-
Porreres (14C) 31C, gentle south breeze veering southwest; humidity 30%. Sat: 32, Sun: 33, Mon: 32.
-
Sant Llorenç (15C) 30C, moderate southeast breeze easing to light; humidity 35%. Sat: 30, Sun: 31, Mon: 29.
-
Santanyi (14C) 28C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light south; humidity 35%. Sat: 28, Sun: 29, Mon: 28.
-
Sineu (15C) 31C, calm increasing to light north breeze; humidity 30%. Sat: 32, Sun: 32, Mon: 31.
-
Soller (16C) 30C, light west breeze veering north; humidity 35%. Sat: 31, Sun: 31, Mon: 33.
* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.
Thursday summary as of 7pm - Highs of 31.5 Llucmajor, 31.3 Binissalem, 31.0 Porreres, 30.7 Palma University, 30.5 Sineu, 29.8 Santa Maria, 29.5 Petra, 29.3 Sant Elm, 29.2 Sa Pobla, 28.8 Arta, Can Sion (Campos), Colonia Sant Pere, 28.7 Pollensa, 28.6 Manacor, Son Bonet (Marratxi), 27.9 Puerto Pollensa; Lows of 9.6 Son Torrella (Escorca), 9.9 Can Sion, 11.5 Lluc, Salines Llevant (Campos).
