Saturday weather in Mallorca; Record temperatures being set

The met agency is saying that the temperature could reach 36C over the next few days and that temperatures on Monday are likely to be "extreme" for the time of year in the south and west of Mallorca. 36C is yellow alert territory. As yet there are no warnings for high temperatures, but it is pretty hot in parts of the island, especially the interior. 33.1C in Binissalem on Friday was a record for 30 May. There were also records in Ciutadella, Cala Galdana (Menorca) - 31.6C - and in Sant Antoni in Ibiza (34.2C). The average temperature on Friday was 29.3C, which was 4.2 degrees above normal for the 30th of May.

Saturday, more of the same, sunny all the way and continuing to be quite fresh because of some low daytime humidity values. Forecast for Saturday as of Friday 7.30pm (UV rating 9): Alcudia (18C) 28C, gentle north breeze easing to calm; humidity 40%. Three-day forecast - Sun: 31, Mon: 28, Tue: 28.

(18C) 28C, gentle north breeze easing to calm; humidity 40%. - Sun: 31, Mon: 28, Tue: 28. Andratx (18C) 28C, light south breeze backing southeast; humidity 40%. Sun: 29, Mon: 30, Tue: 27.

(18C) 28C, light south breeze backing southeast; humidity 40%. Sun: 29, Mon: 30, Tue: 27. Binissalem (17C) 32C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 25%. Sun: 34, Mon: 33, Tue: 32.

(17C) 32C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 25%. Sun: 34, Mon: 33, Tue: 32. Palma (16C) 31C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 30%. Sun: 33, Mon: 33, Tue: 29.

(16C) 31C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 30%. Sun: 33, Mon: 33, Tue: 29. Pollensa (17C) 30C, gentle northwest breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 40%. Sun: 33, Mon: 30, Tue: 31.

(17C) 30C, gentle northwest breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 40%. Sun: 33, Mon: 30, Tue: 31. Porreres (15C) 32C, light south breeze increasing to gentle; humidity 20%. Sun: 33, Mon: 32, Tue: 32.

(15C) 32C, light south breeze increasing to gentle; humidity 20%. Sun: 33, Mon: 32, Tue: 32. Sant Llorenç (16C) 30C, gentle southeast breeze easing to light; humidity 35%. Sun: 31, Mon: 29, Tue: 32.

(16C) 30C, gentle southeast breeze easing to light; humidity 35%. Sun: 31, Mon: 29, Tue: 32. Santanyi (16C) 28C, gentle south breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 25%. Sun: 29, Mon: 29, Tue: 29.

(16C) 28C, gentle south breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 25%. Sun: 29, Mon: 29, Tue: 29. Sineu (17C) 32C, light south breeze increasing to gentle; humidity 25%. Sun: 33, Mon: 31, Tue: 31.

(17C) 32C, light south breeze increasing to gentle; humidity 25%. Sun: 33, Mon: 31, Tue: 31. Soller (18C) 30C, light northwest breeze; humidity 35%. Sun: 32, Mon: 33, Tue: 30. * Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28. Friday summary as of 7.30pm - Highs of 33.1 Binissalem, 32.4 Llucmajor, 32.2 Porreres, 32.0 Sineu, 31.9 Petra, 31.6 Palma University, 31.4 Colonia Sant Pere, Pollensa, 31.0 Sa Pobla, 30.7 Manacor, 30.6 Arta, 30.5 Sant Elm, 30.4 Santa Maria, 30.3 Can Sion (Campos), 29.7 Puerto Pollensa; Lows of 9.4 Son Torrella (Escorca), 10.9 Lluc, 11.2 Can Sion, 11.7 Palma University.