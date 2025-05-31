Sunday weather in Mallorca

A high of 33C again on Saturday, but also quite a range of temperatures across the island, with a high of 26.2 in Portocolom and 26.8 in Puerto Soller. Pretty warm in parts of the Tramuntana - 28.9 in Lluc.

Some occasional patchy cloud possible on Sunday, otherwise sunny and continuing to be especially hot in the interior.

The outlook for the week at present doesn't show a great deal of change. Maybe some cloud midweek, but with temperatures still up over 30C in parts of the island.

Forecast for Sunday as of Saturday 7.30pm (UV rating 9):

Alcudia (17C) 30C, gentle north breeze increasing to moderate south; humidity 25%. Three-day forecast - Mon: 28, Tue: 28, Wed: 28.

(17C) 30C, gentle north breeze increasing to moderate south; humidity 25%. - Mon: 28, Tue: 28, Wed: 28. Andratx (17C) 29C, light south breeze backing southeast; humidity 25%. Mon: 30, Tue: 28, Wed: 27.

(17C) 29C, light south breeze backing southeast; humidity 25%. Mon: 30, Tue: 28, Wed: 27. Binissalem (16C) 33C, light southwest breeze increasing to gentle; humidity 20%. Mon: 33, Tue: 32, Wed: 30.

(16C) 33C, light southwest breeze increasing to gentle; humidity 20%. Mon: 33, Tue: 32, Wed: 30. Palma (19C) 32C, light southwest breeze; humidity 20%. Mon: 34, Tue: 29, Wed: 29.

(19C) 32C, light southwest breeze; humidity 20%. Mon: 34, Tue: 29, Wed: 29. Pollensa (17C) 32C, gentle north breeze increasing to moderate southeast; humidity 25%. Mon: 30, Tue: 30, Wed: 30.

(17C) 32C, gentle north breeze increasing to moderate southeast; humidity 25%. Mon: 30, Tue: 30, Wed: 30. Porreres (14C) 33C, light south breeze increasing to gentle southeast; humidity 20%. Mon: 31, Tue: 32, Wed: 30.

(14C) 33C, light south breeze increasing to gentle southeast; humidity 20%. Mon: 31, Tue: 32, Wed: 30. Sant Llorenç (16C) 31C, gentle southeast breeze easing to light; humidity 25%. Mon: 29, Tue: 32, Wed: 30.

(16C) 31C, gentle southeast breeze easing to light; humidity 25%. Mon: 29, Tue: 32, Wed: 30. Santanyi (16C) 29C, gentle southeast breeze increasing to moderate; humidity 25%. Mon: 28, Tue: 29, Wed: 27.

(16C) 29C, gentle southeast breeze increasing to moderate; humidity 25%. Mon: 28, Tue: 29, Wed: 27. Sineu (16C) 33C, light south breeze increasing to moderate southeast; humidity 20%. Mon: 31, Tue: 32, Wed: 30.

(16C) 33C, light south breeze increasing to moderate southeast; humidity 20%. Mon: 31, Tue: 32, Wed: 30. Soller (17C) 31C, light north breeze easing to calm; humidity 20%. Mon: 33, Tue: 29, Wed: 28.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Saturday summary as of 7.30pm - Highs of 33.1 Binissalem, Llucmajor, 32.3 Porreres, 32.1 Sineu, 31.6 Palma University, Sant Elm, 31.4 Santa Maria, 31.3 Petra, Pollensa, 30.9 Sa Pobla, 30.6 Colonia Sant Pere, 30.4 Can Sion (Campos), 30.3 Arta; Lows of 9.8 Son Torrella (Escorca), 11.9 Palma University, 12.0 Can Sion, 12.9 Salines Llevant (Campos).