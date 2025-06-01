Monday weather in Mallorca - "Extremely hot" for the time of year

The met agency says Monday could be "extremely hot" for the start of June, especially in the west of Mallorca. Aemet suggests a possible high of 36C, though individual weather stations don't forecast temperatures this high. But could be, as a result of a very warm air mass over the island and being pushed towards the west by a moderate-to-fresh breeze from the east. The eastern part of Mallorca is expected to be a touch cooler than on Sunday.

Some high cloud is likely on Monday, with dust in the atmosphere anticipated on Tuesday. Temperatures in general are forecast to dip a little on Wednesday but then rise again on Thursday.

Forecast for Monday as of Sunday 7pm (UV rating 9)

Alcudia (19C) 28C, moderate east breeze backing northeast; humidity 45%. Three-day forecast - Tue: 27, Wed: 30, Thu: 29.

Andratx (19C) 30C, moderate east breeze; humidity 25%. Tue: 27, Wed: 27, Thu: 27.

Binissalem (17C) 33C, moderate east breeze increasing to fresh northeast; humidity 30%. Tue: 33, Wed: 28, Thu: 31.

Palma (20C) 34C, moderate east breeze increasing to fresh northeast; humidity 20%. Tue: 32, Wed: 27, Thu: 29.

Pollensa (18C) 30C, gentle east breeze; humidity 40%. Tue: 29, Wed: 31, Thu: 29.

Porreres (15C) 31C, moderate east breeze; humidity 35%. Tue: 33, Wed: 28, Thu: 31.

Sant Llorenç (16C) 29C, moderate east breeze; humidity 50%. Tue: 31, Wed: 28, Thu: 28.

Santanyi (17C) 28C, moderate east breeze backing northeast; humidity 45%. Tue: 30, Wed: 26, Thu: 27.

Sineu (17C) 31C, moderate east breeze backing northeast; humidity 35%. Tue: 32, Wed: 28, Thu: 30.

Soller (18C) 33C, light southeast breeze; humidity 25%. Tue: 29, Wed: 28, Thu: 29.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19, moderate to 28; fresh to 38.

Sunday summary as of 7pm - Highs of 33.8 Binissalem, 33.6 Colonia Sant Pere, Porreres, Sa Pobla, 33.5 Sineu, 33.4 Llucmajor, 33.3 Petra, 33.2 Palma University, 32.3 Santa Maria, 32.0 Can Sion (Campos); Lows of 10.8 Son Torrella (Escorca), 12.3 Palma University, 12.6 Can Sion, 14.0 Arta.