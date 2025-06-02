A ‘warmer than normal’ summer begins across Spain

The meteorological summer began on Sunday with a pattern that the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) expects to continue over the next three months: warmer than normal temperatures across Spain, especially in the Mediterranean area and the Balearic and Canary islands. The meteorological or climatological summer lasts until 31 August and is different from the seasonal or astronomical summer.

AEMET sources indicate that temperatures over the next three months will be higher than normal throughout the country, especially in the Mediterranean region and the Canary and Balearic Islands. A heatwave is marking the start of this meteorological summer in the provinces of Jaén, Córdoba and Seville with maximum temperatures are reaching 40 degrees. The yellow warning for high temperatures also applies to Huesca, Zaragoza, Girona, Lleida and Badajoz, with thermometers above 36 degrees and reaching 40 in some places.

The UK Foreign Office explains that “extreme weather can affect many areas of Spain, particularly over the summer months” and urges Britons to follow AEMET, as well as the European Meteorological services, for any severe warnings.

It also encourages travelers to follow NHS advice in hot weather, which suggests you keep out of the heat if you can and to stay in the shade if you have to go outside, especially between 11am and 3pm. People should also wear sunscreen, a hat and light clothes, and avoid exercise or activities that make you hotter.