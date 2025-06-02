A ‘warmer than normal’ summer begins across Spain
Balearics braced for a hot season
The meteorological summer began on Sunday with a pattern that the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) expects to continue over the next three months: warmer than normal temperatures across Spain, especially in the Mediterranean area and the Balearic and Canary islands. The meteorological or climatological summer lasts until 31 August and is different from the seasonal or astronomical summer.
Also in Weather
- The visa in Spain aimed at those who plan to retire now that the Golden Visa has been scrapped
- Monday weather in Mallorca - "Extremely hot" for the time of year
- Apartment holiday rentals should be eliminated in the Balearics, insists hotel boss
- There are months that could be lost from the tourist calendar because of the heat
- Spain bans smoking on terraces and outside nightclubs
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.