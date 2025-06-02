Tuesday forecast for Mallorca
Little change, remaining hot
Temperatures will remain higher than usual for most of the week | Photo: Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma02/06/2025 16:59
On Tuesday, 3 June, the weather will remain largely unchanged. Although the skies will be partly covered by medium and high clouds, with morning mist and haze expected, temperatures will continue to hover higher than usual.
