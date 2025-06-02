Tuesday forecast for Mallorca

On Tuesday, 3 June, the weather will remain largely unchanged. Although the skies will be partly covered by medium and high clouds, with morning mist and haze expected, temperatures will continue to hover higher than usual.

In some areas of eastern Mallorca, a slight rise is even forecast, while in the west they could stabilise or drop by just one or two degrees. The wind will be light and variable during the morning, but in the afternoon it will tend to blow from the southwest, bringing some relief to the coast.

Wednesday, 4 June could bring a very slight change: cloudy intervals will increase and some light rain accompanied by mud is not ruled out. Minimum temperatures will rise slightly, making nights even hotter, while maximum temperatures will fall, although they will remain well above normal for this time of year. The wind will pick up slightly from the southwest, especially in the afternoon.

Looking ahead to the end of the week, the forecast is not much more promising. The AEMET forecasts that the intense heat will persist, with above-average temperatures and very little chance of rain. The days will continue to be marked by somewhat hazy skies and dust in the air, which could affect people with respiratory problems.

Yesterday’s highs

Andratx - Sant Elm 32.5ºC

Banyalbufar 27.2

Binissalem 30.8 Campos 29.8

Capdepera 25

Escorca, Lluc 27

Llucmajor 33 Muro 26,9

Palma 32,6

Pollensa 28

Porreres 32

Puerto Pollensa 27.2

Portocolom 25.7 Puerto Soller 28