Wednesday weather in Mallorca - Not the high temperatures of the past few days

There was something of a change on Tuesday, as the settled pattern was broken by a build-up of cloud, some thunder and lightning and a drop of rain.

Weather stations are currently forecasting a generally sunny Wednesday with some cloud, Aemet not having ruled out there being rain - only light and possibly muddy. There was dust in the atmosphere on Tuesday; depends if it persists into Wednesday.

Wednesday isn't expected to be as hot as over the past few days. Temperatures are due to rise again, but the outlook at present is for another drop on Sunday and into the start of next week.

The slightly disturbed conditions have produced a yellow alert for 'rissaga' in Menorca from midnight on Tuesday. When this meteotsunami phenomenon is forecast for Menorca, where it is more common than in Mallorca, there can possibly also be an oscillation in sea level in northern or eastern parts of Mallorca.

Overnight temperatures are at 'tropical levels', no lower than 20 degrees, and nighttime humidity could be 100% in areas. The daytime freshness experienced up until Monday is being replaced by some higher humidity.

Forecast for Wednesday as of Tuesday 7.30pm (UV rating 8):

Alcudia (20C) 25C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light; humidity 70%. Three-day forecast - Thu: 26, Fri: 26, Sat: 26.

(20C) 25C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light; humidity 70%. - Thu: 26, Fri: 26, Sat: 26. Andratx (21C) 23C, light northwest breeze; humidity 45%. Thu: 24, Fri: 24, Sat: 25.

(21C) 23C, light northwest breeze; humidity 45%. Thu: 24, Fri: 24, Sat: 25. Binissalem (18C) 28C, gentle southwest breeze backing east; humidity 45%. Thu: 29, Fri: 30, Sat: 31.

(18C) 28C, gentle southwest breeze backing east; humidity 45%. Thu: 29, Fri: 30, Sat: 31. Palma (20C) 27C, gentle south breeze; humidity 50%. Thu: 29, Fri: 27, Sat: 27.

(20C) 27C, gentle south breeze; humidity 50%. Thu: 29, Fri: 27, Sat: 27. Pollensa (19C) 26C, gentle northwest breeze easing to light east; humidity 65%. Thu: 27, Fri: 28, Sat: 27.

(19C) 26C, gentle northwest breeze easing to light east; humidity 65%. Thu: 27, Fri: 28, Sat: 27. Porreres (18C) 28C, light southwest breeze increasing to gentle south; humidity 45%. Thu: 29, Fri: 30, Sat: 31.

(18C) 28C, light southwest breeze increasing to gentle south; humidity 45%. Thu: 29, Fri: 30, Sat: 31. Sant Llorenç (19C) 27C, light west breeze increasing to gentle south; humidity 45%. Thu: 27, Fri: 27, Sat: 30.

(19C) 27C, light west breeze increasing to gentle south; humidity 45%. Thu: 27, Fri: 27, Sat: 30. Santanyi (20C) 25C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Thu: 25, Fri: 27, Sat: 27.

(20C) 25C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Thu: 25, Fri: 27, Sat: 27. Sineu (18C) 28C, light southwest breeze veering north; humidity 50%. Thu: 29, Fri: 30, Sat: 32.

(18C) 28C, light southwest breeze veering north; humidity 50%. Thu: 29, Fri: 30, Sat: 32. Soller (19C) 25C, light northwest breeze; humidity 50%. Thu: 26, Fri: 27, Sat: 28.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19.

Tuesday summary as of 7.30pm - Highs of 32.8 Petra, 32.7 Porreres, 32.2 Palma University, 32.1 Sineu, 31.7 Arta, Manacor, 31.5 Colonia Sant Pere, 31.4 Binissalem, 31.3 Pollensa, 30.5 Sa Pobla, 30.4 Puerto Pollensa, 30.0 Llucmajor; Lows of 12.1 Son Torrella (Escorca), 14.2 Lluc, Palma University, 15.4 Petra, 15.6 Es Capdellà; Gusts of 58 km/h Puerto Soller, 55 Cabrera; Rainfall of 1.7 litres per square metre Palma University, 1.4 Santa Maria, 0.5 Palma Port, 0.4 Sa Pobla, Sineu.