Mallorca suffers tropical night of 23ºC

The Balearics experienced a tropical night from Tuesday to Wednesday, with minimum temperatures not falling below 20 degrees on any of the islands, according to data from the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET). In Mallorca, the highest temperature was recorded last night in the Portopi area (Palma) 23ºC, followed by Soller, Campos and Banyalbufar with 22ºC.

Other locations where the temperatures did not drop below 21ºC were Palma airport, Capdepera, Andratx, Portocolom, Calvià, Colònia de Sant Pere, Sa Pobla and Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), while in Pollensa the minimum temperature was 20ºC. Temperatures also reached or exceeded 20ºC in municipalities such as Santanyí, Santa Maria, Sineu, Cabrera, Manacor, Artà, Binissalem, Porreres, Llucmajor, Son Servera, Petra and again in Campos and Pollensa.

In Muro and at the weather station on the UIB campus in Palma, the minimum temperatures dropped slightly to 19ºC, while in the interior of the Serra de Tramuntana, the values were lower, with 17ºC in Lluc, 15ºC in Son Torrella and 14ºC in Alfàbia. In Menorca, minimum temperatures also remained high: 21ºC in Es Mercadal and 20ºC in La Mola, Ciutadella, Cala Galdana and Menorca airport.

Ibiza also experienced a warm night, with minimum temperatures of 20ºC in Ibiza, Formentera and Ibiza airport, while in Sant Antoni they dropped to 18ºC and in Sant Joan to 16ºC. And, after several days of locally intense storms, temperatures are beginning to rise gradually, bringing back a fully summery atmosphere to much of Spain for the weekend, with highs reaching between 35 and 40 degrees, especially in the centre and south of the mainland, and to a lesser extent in the north-east.

On Thursday and Friday maximum temperatures will be generally higher, with a widespread rise in temperatures reaching over 30-32 degrees in the northeast, Mallorca, the central and southern regions, and even 34 to 36 degrees in parts of southern Castilla-La Mancha and the Guadalquivir Valley. And, the weekend will be ‘hot and stable throughout most of Spain and the Balearics.’