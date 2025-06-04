Thursday weather in Mallorca

Cloudy conditions possible early on, the forecast otherwise being for occasional light cloud and temperatures ranging from 23 to 30C.

The outlook for the next few days is for much of the same, Aemet referring to a settled pattern for now. Temperatures expected to be a bit up and down depending on area.

The warm nights are due to continue, most of Mallorca having had a 'tropical' night on Tuesday into Wednesday - no lower than 20C. Portopi in Palma had the highest of these tropical values (23C); it is common for this weather station to record the warmest nights.

Forecast for Thursday as of Wednesday 6.30pm (UV rating 9):

Alcudia (19C) 26C, gentle southeast breeze backing north; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Fri: 26, Sat: 26, Sun: 23.

Andratx (20C) 23C, gentle south breeze easing to calm; humidity 60%. Fri: 24, Sat: 24, Sun: 25.

Binissalem (16C) 28C, gentle south breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 40%. Fri: 30, Sat: 30, Sun: 25.

Palma (19C) 30C, moderate southwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 45%. Fri: 28, Sat: 26, Sun: 27.

Pollensa (18C) 27C, gentle south breeze easing to light northwest; humidity 55%. Fri: 27, Sat: 27, Sun: 23.

Porreres (17C) 28C, gentle south breeze easing to calm; humidity 50%. Fri: 29, Sat: 30, Sun: 27.

Sant Llorenç (18C) 26C, moderate south breeze easing to light east; humidity 60%. Fri: 27, Sat: 29, Sun: 25.

Santanyi (18C) 25C, moderate south breeze easing to calm; humidity 60%. Fri: 26, Sat: 27, Sun: 26.

Sineu (17C) 29C, gentle south breeze backing northwest; humidity 45%. Fri: 30, Sat: 31, Sun: 25.

Soller (18C) 26C, light north breeze; humidity 40%. Fri: 26, Sat: 27, Sun: 25.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Wednesday summary as of 6.30pm - Highs of 30.8 Arta, 29.9 Petra, 29.8 Porreres, Son Servera, 29.7 Sineu, 29.2 Binissalem, 29.0 Palma University, 28.9 Manacor, 28.4 Pollensa, 28.1 Puerto Pollensa, 28.0 Sa Pobla; Lows of 15.0 Son Torrella (Escorca), 15.7 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 17.3 Lluc; Gust of 57 km/h Serra Alfabia.