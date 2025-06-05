Friday weather in Mallorca

Partly cloudy skies forecast for Friday, and there may be some early mist. Temperatures ranging from 23 to 30C; the normal maximum for the time of year is 27C.

Saturday is expected to be much the same, but on Sunday Aemet says there will be a fall in temperatures. Lower values are likely to continue until Tuesday (less so in parts of the interior). For Wednesday, weather stations are indicating that temperatures will climb again.

Forecast for Friday as of Thursday 6.30pm (UV rating 9):

Alcudia (19C) 25C, gentle southeast breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Sat: 25, Sun: 23, Mon: 23.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Thursday summary as of 6.30pm - Highs of 31.1 Sa Pobla, 30.8 Colonia Sant Pere, Pollensa, 30.7 Petra, 30.1 Porreres, 30.0 Puerto Pollensa, Sineu, 29.9 Palma University, 29.4 Llucmajor, 29.3 Muro, Santa Maria, 29.0 Arta; Lows of 10.8 Lluc, Son Torrella (Escorca), 13.9 Can Sion (Campos), 14.3 Binissalem.