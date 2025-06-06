Saturday weather in Mallorca

The met agency says temperatures will be above normal for the next couple of weeks. For Saturday, when there will be only some occasional cloud (if that), Aemet forecasts temperatures of one to two degrees above normal. On Sunday and Monday they are expected to be normal, but then up to five degrees above by the end of next week.

Friday temperatures were well above normal in parts of Mallorca - in Binissalem by four to five degrees. The coolest areas of the island were in the east/southeast - Portocolom 25.9, Son Servera 26.1, Santanyi 26.3 - and Puerto Soller with 25.7C, which was also the high at the Serra Alfabia weather station in the mountains.

Forecast for Saturday as of Friday 7pm (UV rating 9):

Alcudia (19C) 25C, gentle north breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 70%. Three-day forecast - Sun: 23, Mon: 23, Tue: 25.

Andratx (20C) 24C, light south breeze; humidity 65%. Sun: 25, Mon: 25, Tue: 25.

Binissalem (16C) 29C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Sun: 26, Mon: 27, Tue: 30.

Palma (17C) 29C, gentle south breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Sun: 30, Mon: 27, Tue: 27.

Pollensa (18C) 25C, gentle northwest breeze easing to light east; humidity 70%. Sun: 23, Mon: 24, Tue: 26.

Porreres (16C) 29C, light southwest breeze; humidity 45%. Sun: 28, Mon: 28, Tue: 30.

Sant Llorenç (17C) 28C, gentle southeast breeze easing to light east; humidity 60%. Sun: 26, Mon: 26, Tue: 28.

Santanyi (17C) 26C, light southwest breeze easing to light west; humidity 55%. Sun: 26, Mon: 26, Tue: 27.

Sineu (16C) 30C, light southwest breeze switching northeast; humidity 40%. Sun: 26, Mon: 26, Tue: 30.

Soller (18C) 27C, light northwest breeze; humidity 70%. Sun: 26, Mon: 26, Tue: 28.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19.

Friday summary as of 7pm - Highs of 32.2 Binissalem, 31.9 Porreres, 31.5 Sineu, 31.3 Palma University, Sa Pobla, 30.8 Llucmajor, 30.7 Pollensa, 30.6 Colonia Sant Pere, Petra, 30.3 Santa Maria, 29.8 Sant Elm, 29.1 Can Sion (Campos); Lows of 8.9 Son Torrella (Escorca), 11.5 Lluc, 12.3 Palma University, 12.6 Can Sion.