Sunday weather in Mallorca

Clear skies again on Sunday, though there may be cloud in the southeast in the morning. Aemet says the only change will be in the direction of the breezes. These will mainly be from the east and northeast and are expected to bring temperatures down a bit.

The outlook for the week points to the settled spell continuing, with highs around 32C in the interior from Tuesday.

Forecast for Sunday as of Saturday 6.30pm (UV rating 9):

Alcudia (21C) 23C, moderate northeast breeze easing to gentle; humidity 65%. Three-day forecast - Mon: 24, Tue: 25, Wed: 26.

Andratx (20C) 25C, light southwest breeze veering west; humidity 60%. Mon: 24, Tue: 25, Wed: 26.

Binissalem (18C) 27C, moderate east breeze backing northeast; humidity 50%. Mon: 29, Tue: 32, Wed: 32.

Palma (19C) 29C, moderate east breeze; humidity 50%. Mon: 27, Tue: 28, Wed: 29.

Pollensa (19C) 23C, moderate east breeze easing to gentle; humidity 65%. Mon: 24, Tue: 27, Wed: 27.

Porreres (18C) 28C, moderate east breeze; humidity 50%. Mon: 29, Tue: 31, Wed: 31.

Sant Llorenç (19C) 26C, moderate east breeze backing northeast; humidity 55%. Mon: 27, Tue: 28, Wed: 28.

Santanyi (20C) 26C, moderate east breeze; humidity 50%. Mon: 26, Tue: 27, Wed: 27.

Sineu (18C) 26C, moderate northeast breeze; humidity 55%. Mon: 27, Tue: 31, Wed: 31.

Soller (19C) 26C, light northeast breeze veering southeast; humidity 55%. Mon: 26, Tue: 29, Wed: 29.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Saturday summary as of 6.30pm - Highs of 32.3 Petra, 31.9 Binissalem, Sineu, 31.7 Llucmajor, 31.4 Porreres, 31.1 Manacor, Sa Pobla, 30.8 Colonia Sant Pere, 30.3 Pollensa, 30.2 Palma University, 30.0 Santa Maria; Lows of 10.3 Son Torrella (Escorca), 13.5 Can Sion (Campos), 14.0 Lluc, 15.2 Palma University.