Monday weather in Mallorca

There are alerts for heavy rain for parts of the mainland on Monday and Tuesday, Valencia and Catalonia included, but absolutely no sign of that weather drifting across to the Balearics. Monday another fine and sunny day, temperatures ranging from 23 to 30C.

The current forecast for the week to come up to Saturday is for sunny skies with occasional cloud or high cloud and for temperatures to rise a little. A high of 34C in the interior expected at the end of the week.

On Sunday, it was the turn of the south of the island to have the highest temperatures, these having been in the north. That's how it can sometimes go; a high of 25.6 in Muro, for instance.

Forecast for Monday as of Sunday 7pm (UV rating 9)

Alcudia (20C) 23C, light northeast breeze; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Tue: 25, Wed: 28, Thu: 28.

Andratx (20C) 24C, light west breeze backing southeast; humidity 55%. Tue: 25, Wed: 27, Thu: 28.

Binissalem (17C) 28C, moderate east breeze backing northeast; humidity 40%. Tue: 31, Wed: 32, Thu: 33.

Palma (18C) 30C, moderate south breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 40%. Tue: 31, Wed: 30, Thu: 31.

Pollensa (19C) 24C, light east breeze; humidity 50%. Tue: 26, Wed: 29, Thu: 30.

Porreres (17C) 29C, light north breeze veering east; humidity 40%. Tue: 31, Wed: 32, Thu: 31.

Sant Llorenç (18C) 26C, gentle east breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 45%. Tue: 28, Wed: 29, Thu: 28.

Santanyi (19C) 26C, moderate east breeze easing to gentle; humidity 40%. Tue: 27, Wed: 28, Thu: 27.

Sineu (17C) 28C, light north breeze increasing to gentle southeast; humidity 45%. Tue: 31, Wed: 32, Thu: 31.

Soller (19C) 26C, light north breeze; humidity 50%. Tue: 28, Wed: 31, Thu: 31.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19, moderate to 28.

Sunday summary as of 7pm - Highs of 30.7 Llucmajor, 30.6 Palma University, 30.5 Porreres, 30.1 Palma Port, 29.7 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 29.6 Es Capdellà, 29.2 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 29.0 Palma Airport, 28.9 Binissalem, 28.2 Sant Elm, 28.1 Salines Llevant (Campos); Lows of 10.2 Son Torrella (Escorca), 14.1 Lluc, 15.1 Can Sion (Campos), 15.3 Palma University.