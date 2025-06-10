Mallorca weather forecast for Tuesday June 10

Mallorca will experience a significant change in weather conditions over the next few days. The ultraviolet (UV) radiation index is expected to reach very high levels, especially on 11 June. Temperatures will remain warm, with highs reaching 30°C, while the chance of rain will remain low.

On Tuesday 10 June, the weather will be partly cloudy, with minimum temperatures of 21°C and maximum temperatures of 28°C. The wind chill will be 30°C. The wind will shift to the southwest, with a speed of 11 km/h and gusts of 16 km/h. UV radiation will decrease to a high level, with an index of 7. Air quality will improve, reaching a reasonably good level.

On 11 June, conditions will be similar to the previous day, with a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures will range between 22°C and 30°C, with a wind chill of 30°C. The wind will blow again from the northeast at 13 km/h, with gusts of 20 km/h. The UV radiation index will again be very high, reaching a level of 9.

It is important to take precautions against the high UV index, especially during the middle of the day. Use sunscreen, sunglasses and appropriate clothing to protect yourself from the sun.

In conclusion, Mallorca will experience warm days with mostly clear skies and very high UV levels. Stay informed and take the necessary measures to protect yourself from the sun.

Spanish weather experts are predicting "intense heat" this week after the nation sizzled in temperatures that exceeded 40C over the weekend. On Sunday, June 8, parts of Sevilla and Cordoba basked in temps of more than 42C.

And in an update on X, previously Twitter, today Spain's national weather agency AEMET said the upcoming days' weather "will be more typical of July" with "intense heat", although there is an exception to this. The post, originally in Spanish, reads: "Temperatures will be more typical of July, except for Wednesday and Thursday when they will be normal.