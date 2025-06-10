Wednesday's weather in Mallorca - First heat alerts of the summer expected

As of Tuesday afternoon, the met agency hadn't issued any heat alerts for Mallorca but was anticipating that it probably will do for Thursday to Saturday.

Aemet says there is a mass of hot air moving in from the mainland and that temperatures are likely to rise progressively over the next few days - a high of 35C on Wednesday, then up to 37C on Thursday and Friday and 38/39C on Saturday. Yellow alerts are activated when temperatures of 36 to 38/39 are expected. Amber is for 39 to 41, and red for 42 and above.

As can be seen below, forecast highs vary across the island. The highest noted here is 37C in Binissalem on Saturday. At present, this high is expected to drop to 29C on Sunday. The met agency adds that there could be 'torrid' nights in some coastal areas - overnight temperatures no lower than 25C.

Other than some high temperatures, Wednesday is expected to be partly cloudy, especially in the morning.

Forecast for Wednesday as of Tuesday 5.30pm (UV rating 10):

Alcudia (21C) 27C, light northeast breeze veering south; humidity 45%. Three-day forecast - Thu: 28, Fri: 29, Sat: 30.

(21C) 27C, light northeast breeze veering south; humidity 45%. - Thu: 28, Fri: 29, Sat: 30. Andratx (22C) 28C, light south breeze increasing to gentle east; humidity 40%. Thu: 27, Fri: 28, Sat: 29.

(22C) 28C, light south breeze increasing to gentle east; humidity 40%. Thu: 27, Fri: 28, Sat: 29. Binissalem (19C) 33C, light southeast breeze increasing to gentle east; humidity 30%. Thu: 32, Fri: 34, Sat: 37.

(19C) 33C, light southeast breeze increasing to gentle east; humidity 30%. Thu: 32, Fri: 34, Sat: 37. Palma (19C) 35C, light southwest breeze increasing to gentle east; humidity 30%. Thu: 35, Fri: 32, Sat: 33.

(19C) 35C, light southwest breeze increasing to gentle east; humidity 30%. Thu: 35, Fri: 32, Sat: 33. Pollensa (20C) 28C, light east breeze increasing to gentle south; humidity 40%. Thu: 31, Fri: 31, Sat: 32.

(20C) 28C, light east breeze increasing to gentle south; humidity 40%. Thu: 31, Fri: 31, Sat: 32. Porreres (19C) 33C, light east breeze increasing to gentle southeast; humidity 30%. Thu: 31, Fri: 32, Sat: 35.

(19C) 33C, light east breeze increasing to gentle southeast; humidity 30%. Thu: 31, Fri: 32, Sat: 35. Sant Llorenç (20C) 30C, gentle east breeze easing to light south; humidity 40%. Thu: 28, Fri: 29, Sat: 31.

(20C) 30C, gentle east breeze easing to light south; humidity 40%. Thu: 28, Fri: 29, Sat: 31. Santanyi (20C) 28C, gentle east breeze easing to light; humidity 35%. Thu: 27, Fri: 29, Sat: 30.

(20C) 28C, gentle east breeze easing to light; humidity 35%. Thu: 27, Fri: 29, Sat: 30. Sineu (19C) 33C, light southeast breeze increasing to gentle; humidity 30%. Thu: 31, Fri: 32, Sat: 35.

(19C) 33C, light southeast breeze increasing to gentle; humidity 30%. Thu: 31, Fri: 32, Sat: 35. Soller (20C) 31C, light northwest breeze increasing to gentle southeast; humidity 35%. Thu: 30, Fri: 32, Sat: 35.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19.

Tuesday summary as of 5.30pm - Highs of 32.7 Llucmajor, Palma University, Porreres, 32.6 Santa Maria, 32.3 Petra, 32.2 Sineu, 31.7 Can Sion (Campos), 31.1 Pollensa, 30.9 Sa Pobla, 30.4 Arta, 30.0 Manacor, Son Bonet (Marratxi); Lows of 15.8 Son Torrella (Escorca), 16.7 Can Sion, 17.4 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola).