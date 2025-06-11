This summer will be hotter than normal in the Balearics

The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has forecast a particularly hot summer with less rain than normal in the Balearics, with a higher risk of heat waves, tropical nights and prolonged periods of high temperatures. In addition, it will be marked by above-average temperatures and below-average rainfall for the 1991-2020 reference period.

Summer will officially begin on Saturday 21 June and will last until Monday 22 September. During these 93 days, average temperatures are expected to exceed the usual 24°C, with a higher risk of heat waves, tropical nights and prolonged episodes of high temperatures, especially between mid-July and mid-August, when the highest values of the year are usually recorded, according to the AEMET representative in the Balearic Islands, María José Guerrero, at a press conference.

As for rainfall, during the quarter from July to September, it is most likely that less than the 89 litres per square metre usually recorded in this quarter will accumulate. Rainfall could be scarce and localised, with typical extreme incidents such as dry storms with mud or, towards the end of August, intense showers accompanied by strong winds, sea squalls or possible tornadoes. These forecasts are part of a general upward trend in temperatures in the context of climate change.

The Mediterranean has been identified as one of the most responsive regions to global climate change, with observed warming expected to continue at a greater rate than the global average. Consequently, the Mediterranean is well-defined as a hotspot area according to observations and future projections.

This characterisation was first underscored by the application of the Regional Climate Change Index (RCCI), designed to identify regions most responsive to climate change through assessing future changes in mean conditions and interannual variability of precipitation and near-surface air temperature.